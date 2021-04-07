Waynesfield to host FAST, 305s on April 17

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Waynesfield Raceway Park will host its second event of the 2021 season on Saturday, April 17 as the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt series returns.

After a very successful opening night on March 27 which saw Texas native TJ Michael claim the FAST win and Drew Rader taking the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series victory, Waynesfield Promoter Shane Helms and FAST Promoter Aaron Fry agreed to bring the FAST series back for a $4,000 to win affair on NAPA Auto Parts of Fremont Night.

“We had tremendous support from the race teams and fans and we have a Saturday night open before Fremont Speedway begins its season so we decided to add this show. I also want to thank Rich Farmer from Fremont Auto Parts for all his help,” said Helms.

The winged 305 sprints will also be on the racing card (Fremont Speedway weekly purse).

Gates will open Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for senior citizens; $10 for teens ages 11-15; kids 10 and under get in free and pit passes are $30.

Helms said tentative plans call for FAST to return along with BOSS non-wing sprints on May 30. Tony Stewart’s Flo Racing All Star Circuit of Champions will pay a visit to “The Field” on Wednesday, June 16 as part of Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

“We plan to honor Rick Ferkel on one of those events and the July 3 FAST and BOSS event will honor hall of famers Bob Hampshire and Jack Hewitt,” said Helms.

The BOSS sprints will return to “The Field” again on Aug. 21.

“We are looking at adding the D2 Midgets/mini-sprints and the UMP Modifieds to a show or two as well,” said Helms.

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.