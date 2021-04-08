Old School Racing’s Tankersley Scores Second Victory of Season

Inside Line Promotions

PETTY, Texas (April 7, 2021) – Channin Tankersley is off to a strong start to his 2021 racing campaign.

The Old School Racing competitor earned his second Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series triumph of the season last Saturday during an event at 82 Speedway.

“The track was pretty technical, really slick,” he said. “It was around the top in one set of corners and around the tires in the other. I was running second or third pretty much two thirds of the race. We had a good restart and got around a couple of guys. Once you had the preferred line it was hard to pass. We were able to get going and catch the right breaks.”

Tankersley, who also won a heat race to open the night, powered from third into a lead on a restart with 10 laps remaining. He held on despite a late-race restart and a close slide job attempt by a fellow racer.

“It was a good race and we got challenged there at the end,” Tankersley said. “Once we got some clean air we were able to maintain.”

Tankersley was also victorious during the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series season opener on March 13 at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas. This time a late-race restart allowed Tankersley to take over the top spot en route to the win.

“We usually race pretty decent there,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite tracks. Chase (Randall) set a good pace and got away from us. We got into some traffic and were able to catch him. I passed him and the caution came out so we had to go back to second. On the restart with five laps to go I got a run on him and went to slide him. We met on the exit of the corner and it ended up flattening one of his tires unfortunately.”

Tankersley led the remainder of the race. The two trips into the Winner’s Circle have guided Tankersley into the lead of the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series championship standings. However, Tankersley isn’t planning on running for points with any series this year.

“We’ll probably run most of the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Speedweek and whenever they are reasonably close,” he said. “We plan on racing with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series when they are around our region and the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions when they have some closer races to us.”

Next up for the team will be an ASCS National Tour race at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., this Saturday. It will mark Tankersley’s first visit to the track.

“That’s probably one of the closest races to us,” he said. “It’s about four hours away. I haven’t ever seen the track, but my dad and them used to race there back in the day.”

QUICK RESULTS –

April 3 – 82 Speedway in Petty, Texas – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (4).

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 2 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChanninTankersley

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TankRacing

APPAREL –

Tankersley has t-shirts ranging from youth medium to 4XL for sale at his race trailer.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Intra Services

Intra Services, which is based in Channelview, Texas, is a leading provider in industrial cleaning services, hose rental and hose testing, VIK Inspections and more. The company offers cleaning services and additional services such as detonation arrestor rentals, VIK testing, Non-Haz Liquid and Solid Waste transportation, in-house environmental consulting and more. For more information, visit http://www.IntraServices.com.

“Intra Services has been a proud partner for Old School Racing for a while,” Tankersley said. “We look forward to visiting Victory Lane many times together.”

Tankersley would also like to thank Old School Racing, Griffith Truck & Equipment, Challenger Drilling, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Fastway Auto Rehab, Finishline Blasting & Coating, Blackfoot Electric, Dependable Diesel Truck Service, Houston Truck Parts, Griffith Sheet Metal and Day Motorsports for their continued support.