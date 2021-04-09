MITCHELL LEADS THE WAY IN T-TOWN MIDGET SHOWDOWN PRACTICE

By Richie Murray

Tulsa, Oklahoma (April 8, 2021)………Ethan Mitchell turned the quickest lap in Thursday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget practice session in preparation for two full nights of racing this Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla.

Mitchell, in his Bundy Built Motorsports/QRC – Mark 4 – Walker Filtration – Arai/Spike/Bundy Built Honda, clocked in with a top lap of 9.173 sec. around the 1/8-mile dirt oval. The Mooresville, N.C. native set the top in practice session number one.

A total of 15 drivers were under the one-lap USAC National Midget track record at Port City, set in 2020 by Cannon McIntosh at 9.398.

Mitchell was followed by Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) at 9.211 and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) third at 9.215. Jacob Denney (Springfield, Ohio), making his USAC National Midget debut this weekend, timed in fourth at 9.225 while last year’s T-Town Midget Showdown winner Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) rounded out the top-five at 9.238.

Twenty-four drivers recorded a time in Thursday night’s practice. More than 40 drivers have pre-entered for the weekend’s races paying $3,000 to win on Friday and $7,001 to win on Saturday.

On both Friday and Saturday, the pits open at 2pm CDT, with the grandstands opening at 5pm and hot laps at 6:30 with qualifying and racing immediately following.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: April 8, 2021 – Port City Raceway – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Werco Manufacturing T-Town Midget Showdown presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation – 1/8-Mile Dirt Track

PRACTICE RESULTS: 1. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-9.173; 2. Chris Windom, 89, CB-9.211; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-9.215; 4. Jacob Denney, 35, Petry-9.225; 5. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-9.238; 6. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-9.244; 7. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-9.252; 8. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-9.261; 9. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-9.268; 10. Tanner Thorson, 19T, Reinbold/Underwood-9.321; 11. Jonathan Beason, 8J, Hard Eight-9.339; 12. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-9.346; 13. Tanner Berryhill, 17, Berryhill-9.364; 14. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-9.386; 15. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-9.392; 16. Jesse Colwell, 14H, MSW-9.422; 17. Brian Carber, 19, Hayward-9.422; 18. Alex Sewell, 8, Sewell-9.430; 19. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-9.431; 20. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Dave Mac-9.472; 21. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-9.505; 22. Ace McCarthy, 00, MSW-9.570; 23. Andrew Deal, 15D, Deal-9.631; 24. Kevin Brewer, 47K, Walrus/Brewer-10.082.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: April 9-10, 2021 – Port City Raceway – Tulsa, Oklahoma – T-Town Midget Showdown – 1/8-Mile Dirt Track

