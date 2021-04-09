Mother Nature Wins Opening Weekend

From IRA

The Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series season opening weekend with shows scheduled for Saturday April 10th at 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) and LaSalle Speedway in Illinois have both fallen victim to weather. With rain the past couple days and forecasts predicting heavy rain yet this weekend combined with falling temperatures made this decision an obvious one. We were extremely pleased with the positive response we were getting for these events. Series and track staffs are looking to see if make up dates can be worked out. So for now we just want to advise everyone that the weekend is off, and then if a quick turn around on either is possible we’ll get that word out in a timely manner. Thank You