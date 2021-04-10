Rain Pushes T-Town Midget Showdown to Saturday-Saturday

From Richie Murray

TULSA, Okla. (April 9, 2021) – Heavy rain hit Port City Raceway shortly after Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying concluded, washing out Friday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Werco Manufacturing T-Town Midget Showdown presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Friday’s show has been postponed until Sunday, April 11, with hot laps starting at 5pm Central, then leading straight into the heat races, the last chance races and the 30-lap feature. Tickets and pit passes from Friday night’s event are good for Sunday only.

Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) set fast time during qualifying on Friday night, with Franklin, Indiana’s Emerson Axsom (9.508), Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey (9.545), Penngrove, California’s Buddy Kofoid (9.561) and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal (9.564) rounding out the top-five in the 47-car field.

The Saturday night edition of the T-Town Midget Showdown is on as scheduled and will be a separate, new complete show with hot laps, qualifying, prelims and the 50-lap feature event.

On Saturday, the pits open at 2pm CDT, with the grandstands opening at 5pm and hot laps at 6:30 with qualifying and racing immediately following.

On Sunday, for new attendees, adult advance general admission tickets are $25. On race day, the tickets are $30 with children ages 6-12 $10 and kids ages 5 and under free.

On Saturday’s racing events, adult advance general admission tickets are $30. On race day, the tickets are $35 with children ages 6-12 $10 and kids ages 5 and under free.

T-Town Midget Showdown tickets can be purchased in advance at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2021-t-town-midget-showdown. Pit passes can be purchased now at: www.TracPass.com.

Both nights of racing action can be viewed live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING RESULTS: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-9.474; 2. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-9.508; 3. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-9.545; 4. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.561; 5. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-9.564; 6. Tanner Thorson, 19T, Reinbold/Underwood-9.568; 7. Chris Windom, 89, CBI-9.580; 8. Sam Johnson, 72, Johnson-9.588; 9. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.592; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-9.596; 11. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-9.607; 12. Jonathan Beason, 8J, Hard Eight-9.612; 13. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.620; 14. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-9.639; 15. Tanner Berryhill, 17, Berryhill-9.641; 16. Joe B. Miller, 49, Lewis-9.650; 17. Alex Sewell, 8, Sewell-9.673; 18. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-9.677; 19. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-9.695; 20. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-9.704; 21. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-9.713; 22. Kyle Jones, 7u, Tri-Fecta-9.723; 23. Jacob Denney, 35, Petry-9.732; 24. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-9.750; 25. Trey Marcham, 32, Marcham-9.762; 26. Ace McCarthy, 00, MSW-9.770; 27. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.780; 28. Jesse Colwell, 14H, MSW-9.794; 29. Emilio Hoover, 21K, Ripper-9.829; 30. Ryan Timms, 84, CBI-9.838; 31. Brian Carber, 19, Hayward-9.875; 32. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Dave Mac-9.927; 33. Chance Morton, 7MF, Morton-9.997; 34. Trey Gropp, 21KS, Ripper-10.017; 35. Kevin Bayer, 91K, Bayer-10.031; 36. Oliver Akard, 41, OMR-10.032; 37. Noah Harris, 20H, Harris-10.048; 38. Austin Barnhill, 17B, Johnson-10.099; 39. Chad Frewaldt, 4c, Frewaldt-10.141; 40. Kade Morton, 8m, Morton-10.244; 41. Kevin Brewer, 47K, Walrus/Brewer-10.292; 42. Kyle Wilson, 05, Wilson-10.298; 43. Zac Millikin, 3ps, Hunt-10.380; 44. Casey Hicks, 5H, Hicks-10.386; 45. Curtis Jones, 10x, Jones-10.563; 46. Kurt Stellhorn, 17x, Stellhorn-10.635; 47. Glenn Bratti, 24T, Bratti-10.736.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-164, 2-Chris Windom-161, 3-Thomas Meseraull-156, 4-Tanner Thorson-156, 5-Daison Pursley-141, 6-Emerson Axsom-138, 7-Justin Grant-137, 8-Tanner Carrick-111, 9-Bryant Wiedeman-99, 10-Logan Seavey-98.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: April 10-11, 2021 – Port City Raceway – Tulsa, Oklahoma – T-Town Midget Showdown – 1/8-Mile Dirt Track