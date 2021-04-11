Hopkins Wins 2021 Season Opening Main Event at Lincoln Park

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (April 10, 2021) — A.J. Hopkins won the opening night feature for the 2021 season Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Tye Mihocko, Harley Burns, Brayden Fox, and Davey Ray rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday April 10, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 77S-Travis Berryhill

2. 28-Brandon Mattox

3. 5T-Tye Mihocko

4. 14AJ-Davey Ray

5. 17S-Shey Owens

6. 5-Jesse Vermillion

7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert

8. 44-Wesley Smith

Heat Race #2

1. 24P-Shane Cockrum

2. 34C-Robert Carrington

3. 04-A.J. Hopkins

4. 73-Blake Vermillion

5. 77FR-Ryan Thomas

6. 11L-Ricky Lewis

7. 83-Carl Rhuebottom

8. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter

Heat Race #3

1. 24M-Nate McMillin

2. 16B-Harley Burns

3. 53-Brayden Fox

4. 2C-Tim Creech II

5. 34-Brent Beauchamp

6. 24-Brian VanMeveren

7. 4-Braydon Cromwell

A-Main

1. 04-A.J. Hopkins

2. 5T-Tye Mihocko

3. 16B-Harley Burns

4. 53-Brayden Fox

5. 14AJ-Davey Ray

6. 34-Brent Beauchamp

7. 11L-Ricky Lewis

8. 24M-Nate McMillin

9. 77S-Travis Berryhill

10. 2C-Tim Creech II

11. 4-Braydon Cromwell

12. 24P-Shane Cockrum

13. 5-Jesse Vermillion

14. 34C-Robert Carrington

15. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert

16. 77FR-Ryan Thomas

17. 17S-Shey Owens

18. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter

19. 28-Brandon Mattox

20. 83-Carl Rhuebottom

21. 73-Blake Vermillion

22. 24-Brian VanMeveren

DNS: 44-Wesley Smith