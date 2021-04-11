Hopkins Wins 2021 Season Opening Main Event at Lincoln Park

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (April 10, 2021) — A.J. Hopkins won the opening night feature for the 2021 season Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Tye Mihocko, Harley Burns, Brayden Fox, and Davey Ray rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday April 10, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 77S-Travis Berryhill
2. 28-Brandon Mattox
3. 5T-Tye Mihocko
4. 14AJ-Davey Ray
5. 17S-Shey Owens
6. 5-Jesse Vermillion
7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert
8. 44-Wesley Smith
Heat Race #2
1. 24P-Shane Cockrum
2. 34C-Robert Carrington
3. 04-A.J. Hopkins
4. 73-Blake Vermillion
5. 77FR-Ryan Thomas
6. 11L-Ricky Lewis
7. 83-Carl Rhuebottom
8. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter
Heat Race #3
1. 24M-Nate McMillin
2. 16B-Harley Burns
3. 53-Brayden Fox
4. 2C-Tim Creech II
5. 34-Brent Beauchamp
6. 24-Brian VanMeveren
7. 4-Braydon Cromwell
A-Main
1. 04-A.J. Hopkins
2. 5T-Tye Mihocko
3. 16B-Harley Burns
4. 53-Brayden Fox
5. 14AJ-Davey Ray
6. 34-Brent Beauchamp
7. 11L-Ricky Lewis
8. 24M-Nate McMillin
9. 77S-Travis Berryhill
10. 2C-Tim Creech II
11. 4-Braydon Cromwell
12. 24P-Shane Cockrum
13. 5-Jesse Vermillion
14. 34C-Robert Carrington
15. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert
16. 77FR-Ryan Thomas
17. 17S-Shey Owens
18. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter
19. 28-Brandon Mattox
20. 83-Carl Rhuebottom
21. 73-Blake Vermillion
22. 24-Brian VanMeveren
DNS: 44-Wesley Smith