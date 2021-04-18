Bilbee Wins at the Burg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (April 17, 2021) — Nick Bilbee won the main event during opening night of the 2021 season Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Bilbee held off Tyler Kendall and Garrett Abrams for his first win of the season. Korbyn Hayslett and J.J. Hughes rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday April 17, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 17-Nick Bilbee

2. 20-Tyler Kendall

3. 32-Garrett Abrams

4. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

5. 76-J.J. Hughes

6. 71B-Braxton Cummings

7. 4J-Justin Owen

8. 10-Saban Bibent

9. 44-Dickie Gaines

10. 5J-Joss Moffatt

11. 7-Tony McVey

12. 34-Parker Frederickson

13. 21B-Ryan Barr

14. 71-Brian Vaughn

15. 39-Kyle May

16. 12L-Aaron Loeffel

17. 2-Danny Teegarden

18. 92-Jacob Beck

19. 27G-Travis Gratzer

20. 34C-Sterling Cling