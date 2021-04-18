Bilbee Wins at the Burg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (April 17, 2021) — Nick Bilbee won the main event during opening night of the 2021 season Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Bilbee held off Tyler Kendall and Garrett Abrams for his first win of the season. Korbyn Hayslett and J.J. Hughes rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday April 17, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17-Nick Bilbee
2. 20-Tyler Kendall
3. 32-Garrett Abrams
4. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
5. 76-J.J. Hughes
6. 71B-Braxton Cummings
7. 4J-Justin Owen
8. 10-Saban Bibent
9. 44-Dickie Gaines
10. 5J-Joss Moffatt
11. 7-Tony McVey
12. 34-Parker Frederickson
13. 21B-Ryan Barr
14. 71-Brian Vaughn
15. 39-Kyle May
16. 12L-Aaron Loeffel
17. 2-Danny Teegarden
18. 92-Jacob Beck
19. 27G-Travis Gratzer
20. 34C-Sterling Cling