Davie Franek Wins Patriot Sprint Tour Feature at Outlaw Speedway

DUNDEE, N.Y. (April 17, 2021) — Davie Franek won the season opening main event with the Patriot Sprint Tour Saturday at Outlaw Speedway. The victory was the first of the 2021 season for the native of Sussex, New Jersey. Jordan Thomas and Jonathan Preseton rounded out the podium.

Patriot Sprint Tour

Outlaw Speedway

Dundee, New York

Saturday April 17, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. 90-Matt Tanner

2. M1-Mark Smith

3. 14B-Brett Wright

4. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles

5. 00-Danny Varin

6. 61-Parker Evans

7. 36-John Trenca

Heat Race #2:

1. 35-Jared Zimbardi

2. 22-Jonathan Preston

3. 28f-Davie Franek

4. 79-Jordan Thomas

5. 21-Will Glover

6. 2-Dave Axton

7. 5-Craig Lane

Heat Race #3:

1. 3-Denny Peebles

2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

3. 5K-Jake Karklin

4. 47-Kyle Drum

5. 67-Steve Glover

6. 36b-Brian Preston

7. 98-Joe Trenca

Bonnell’s Rod Shop Dash for Cash:

1. 47-Kyle Drum

2. 14B-Brett Wright

3. 00-Danny Varin

4. 5-Jake Karklin

5. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles

6. 36b-Brian Preston

Feature:

1. 28F-Davie Franek

2. 79-Jordan Thomas

3. 22-Jonathnan Preston

4. m1-Mark Smith

5. 35-Jared Zimbardi

6. 47-Kyle Drum

7. 14b-Brett Wright

8. 3-Denny Peebles

9. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

10. 00-Danny Varin

11. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles

12. 5k-Jake Karklin

13. 2-Dave Axton

14. 21-Will Glover

15. 5-Craig Lane

16. 61-Parker Evans

17. 67-Steve Glover

18. 90-Matt Tanner

19. 98-Joe Trenca

20. 36b-Brian Preston

21. 36-John Trenca