Davie Franek Wins Patriot Sprint Tour Feature at Outlaw Speedway

DUNDEE, N.Y. (April 17, 2021) — Davie Franek won the season opening main event with the Patriot Sprint Tour Saturday at Outlaw Speedway. The victory was the first of the 2021 season for the native of Sussex, New Jersey. Jordan Thomas and Jonathan Preseton rounded out the podium.
Patriot Sprint Tour
Outlaw Speedway
Dundee, New York
Saturday April 17, 2021
Heat Race #1:
1. 90-Matt Tanner
2. M1-Mark Smith
3. 14B-Brett Wright
4. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles
5. 00-Danny Varin
6. 61-Parker Evans
7. 36-John Trenca
Heat Race #2:
1. 35-Jared Zimbardi
2. 22-Jonathan Preston
3. 28f-Davie Franek
4. 79-Jordan Thomas
5. 21-Will Glover
6. 2-Dave Axton
7. 5-Craig Lane
Heat Race #3:
1. 3-Denny Peebles
2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni
3. 5K-Jake Karklin
4. 47-Kyle Drum
5. 67-Steve Glover
6. 36b-Brian Preston
7. 98-Joe Trenca
Bonnell’s Rod Shop Dash for Cash:
1. 47-Kyle Drum
2. 14B-Brett Wright
3. 00-Danny Varin
4. 5-Jake Karklin
5. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles
6. 36b-Brian Preston
Feature:
1. 28F-Davie Franek
2. 79-Jordan Thomas
3. 22-Jonathnan Preston
4. m1-Mark Smith
5. 35-Jared Zimbardi
6. 47-Kyle Drum
7. 14b-Brett Wright
8. 3-Denny Peebles
9. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
10. 00-Danny Varin
11. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles
12. 5k-Jake Karklin
13. 2-Dave Axton
14. 21-Will Glover
15. 5-Craig Lane
16. 61-Parker Evans
17. 67-Steve Glover
18. 90-Matt Tanner
19. 98-Joe Trenca
20. 36b-Brian Preston
21. 36-John Trenca