Dean Jacobs Wins at Wayne County

ORRVILLE, Ohio (April 17, 2021) — Dean Jacobs won the “King of the County” feature Saturday at Wayne County Speedway. Jacobs held off Brandon Spithaler and Brock Martin for the victory. Chris Myers and Nate Dussel rounded out the top five.
King of the County
Wayne County Speedway
Orrville, Ohio
Saturday April 17, 2021
Feature:
1. 9-Dean Jacobs
2. 22-Brandon Spithaler
3. 83M-Broc Martin
4. 38K-Chris Myers
5. 1D-Nate Dussel
6. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr.
7. 23P-Nick Patterson
8. 4* Tyler Street
9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan
10. 6Z-Zach Ames
11. O-Trey Jacobs
12. D12-Jason Dolick
13. 1M-Jamie Myers
14. 19-RJ Jacobs
15. 12C-Kyle Capodice
16. 83X-Nate Reeser
17. 12G-Corbin Gurley
18. 7-Troy Kingan
19. 70-Henry Malcuit
20. 25R-Jordan Ryan