Dean Jacobs Wins at Wayne County

ORRVILLE, Ohio (April 17, 2021) — Dean Jacobs won the “King of the County” feature Saturday at Wayne County Speedway. Jacobs held off Brandon Spithaler and Brock Martin for the victory. Chris Myers and Nate Dussel rounded out the top five.

King of the County

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, Ohio

Saturday April 17, 2021

Feature:

1. 9-Dean Jacobs

2. 22-Brandon Spithaler

3. 83M-Broc Martin

4. 38K-Chris Myers

5. 1D-Nate Dussel

6. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr.

7. 23P-Nick Patterson

8. 4* Tyler Street

9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan

10. 6Z-Zach Ames

11. O-Trey Jacobs

12. D12-Jason Dolick

13. 1M-Jamie Myers

14. 19-RJ Jacobs

15. 12C-Kyle Capodice

16. 83X-Nate Reeser

17. 12G-Corbin Gurley

18. 7-Troy Kingan

19. 70-Henry Malcuit

20. 25R-Jordan Ryan