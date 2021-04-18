Gary Taylor Gets Redemption in Waynesfield FAST Victory

From Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (April 17, 2021) – Indianapolis, Indiana’s Gary Taylor was dejected after Friday’s race at Attica Raceway Park where he led a few laps and faded as the race went on, saying he made too many mistakes. He redeemed himself Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park, leading all 30 laps on NAPA Auto Parts of Fremont Night to score the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt win to maintain his series’ points lead.

Driving the Joe and Diane Seeling owned #97, Taylor, who hasn’t had a lot of seat time in a sprint car the past few years, drove a flawless race on the fast bullring to score the victory aboard his Beaverdam Fleet Services/Sugar Street Bar & Grille/Northwest Towing and Recovery backed machine.

“I kind of felt like after that last yellow those weren’t my best laps. The track kind of got slicker and started to clean up right before that caution and it was pretty slippery. I have to thank Andy Potter….he gave me a great race car and Joe for busting his butt all the time and Joe and Diane Seeling for giving me the chance to drive race cars again. It feels good to get a win. This was my cup of tea right here. That was pretty fun,” Taylor said.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller got a bit complacent late in the 305 sprint feature and it nearly cost him. However, the driver of the Smitty’s Pizza, JLH General Contractor, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Sonic Hauling, Phil Rister, Sloopy’s Pizza, Reedtown Tavern, Crown Battery, Schreiner Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Fostoria Mod Shop, Kenny Kalb Farms sponsored machine got back up on the wheel and drove to his second win of the weekend, having taken the victory the night before at Attica.

“He (Shawn Valenti) showed me his nose too early. I was just cruising….I knew I had a good lead and then he stuck his nose under me and it was go time,” said Miller.

For the 30-lap $4,000 to win FAST feature, Max Stambaugh and Taylor brought the field to green with Taylor immediately jumping into the lead over Stambaugh, Cale Conley, Greg Wilson, Chris Andrews, Travis Philo and DJ Foos. Fast qualifier Buddy Kofoid brought out the first caution when he stopped on lap five. Taylor now had Conley on his rear bumper but he executed a great restart and pulled away.

Heavy lapped traffic came into play on lap 12 but a caution gave Taylor a clear track and he jumped back into the lead over Conley, Stambaugh and Wilson while a wild battle ensued for fifth involving Philo, Andrews and Foos. Just as Taylor was set to encounter lapped traffic again on lap 19 another caution flew. On the restart Cole Macedo, who won the previous night at Attica, took a tumble and was uninjured.

The race would go caution-free the rest of the distance and Taylor built a good lead while Conley had his hands full for second from Stambaugh and Philo. Wilson came alive and took third on lap 23 while Stambaugh, Philo and Foos battled for fourth.

Taylor drove away to the win over Conley, Philo, Foos and Wilson.

Shawn Valenti and Larry Kingseed Jr. brought the field to green for the 25 lap feature with Kingseed taking the lead over Valenti, Miller, Zeth Sabo, Luke Griffith and Dustin Stroup.

Valenti powered around Kingseed to the lead on lap two with Miller right there to challenge. Following a lap three caution, the three car battle involving Valenti, Kingseed and Miller resumed with Miller taking second on lap six and driving into the lead two circuits later.

By lap 10 Miller was comfortably in the lead while Valenti cruised in second but a torrid battle was underway for third involving Kingseed, Griffith and Stroup. Griffith moved into third on lap 12 and began to close on the front two cars. Miller entered lapped traffic with 10 laps to go but it didn’t slow his momentum. However, with just three circuits remaining Valenti had closed and was racing under Miller.

As they raced to the white flag you could throw a blanket on Miller, Valenti and Griffith. Miller held on for the win with Griffith grabbing second on the last corner coming to the checkers, Valenti, Stroup and Kingseed rounded out the top five.

Waynesfield Raceway Park will be back in action May 30 with the Ti 22 Performance FAST on Dirt sprints and the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) along with a yet-to-be-determined third division…stay tuned!

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at https://waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Waynesfield Motorsports Park

Waynesfield, Ohio

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Qualifying

1.29-Buddy Kofoid, 10.388

2.49-Shawn Dancer , 10.628

3.22-Cole Duncan, 10.667

4.97-Gary Taylor, 10.724

5.16-DJ Foos, 10.776

6.3C-Cale Conley, 10.844

7.5T-Travis Philo, 10.848

8.00-Thomas Messeraull, 10.855

9.81-Lee Jacobs, 10.881

10.35-Stuart Brubaker, 10.913

11.23-Chris Andrews, 10.969

12.A79-Brandon Wimmer, 11.036

13.W20-Greg Wilson, 11.053

14.27S-John Ivy, 11.098

15.27W-Tyler Gunn, 11.100

16.5M-Max Stambaugh , 11.217

17.21N-Frankie Nervo, 11.228

18.15-Mitch Harble, 11.255

19.9X-Ricky Peterson, 11.305

20.28-Skylar Gee, 11.334

21.18-Cole Macedo, 11.341

22.14-Brian Smith, 11.378

23.22B-Ryan Broughton, 11.416

24.5H-Jordan Harble, 11.465

25.11N-Ed Neumeister, 11.473

26.27-Cody Gallogly, 11.607

27.4T-Josh Turner, 11.684

28.83-Adam Cruea, 11.749

29.2DI-Dustin Ingle, 11.828

30.37-Noah Dunlap, 12.397

31.6M-Caleb Helms, 99.991

32.5J-Jake Hesson, 99.992

Heat Race #1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]

2. 29-Buddy Kofoid[4]

3. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]

4. 22-Cole Duncan[3]

5. 15-Mitch Harble[6]

6. 4T-Josh Turner[7]

7. 37-Noah Dunlap[8]

Heat Race #2, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[1]

2. 00-Thomas Messeraull[2]

3. 97-Gary Taylor[3]

4. 21N-Frankie Nervo[5]

5. 14-Brian Smith[6]

6. 83-Adam Cruea[7]

7. 49-Shawn Dancer [4]

Heat Race #3, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh [1]

2. A79-Brandon Wimmer[2]

3. 16-DJ Foos[4]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

5. 28-Skylar Gee[5]

6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[6]

7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[8]

8. 11N-Ed Neumeister[7]

Heat Race #4, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[3]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

3. 3C-Cale Conley[4]

4. 9X-Ricky Peterson[1]

5. 5H-Jordan Harble[6]

6. 27-Cody Gallogly[7]

7. 27W-Tyler Gunn[2]

B-Main – (12 Laps, top 6 to A)

1. 28-Skylar Gee[3]

2. 15-Mitch Harble[1]

3. 14-Brian Smith[2]

4. 27S-John Ivy[14]

5. 5H-Jordan Harble[4]

6. 49-Shawn Dancer [10]

7. 4T-Josh Turner[5]

8. 37-Noah Dunlap[9]

9. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[11]

10. 11N-Ed Neumeister[13]

11. 27-Cody Gallogly[8]

12. 83-Adam Cruea[6]

13. 6M-Caleb Helms[15]

14. 22B-Ryan Broughton[7]

15. 27W-Tyler Gunn[12]

16. 5J-Jake Hesson[16]

A-Main – (30 Laps)

1. 97-Gary Taylor[2]

2. 3C-Cale Conley[4]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

4. 16-DJ Foos[8]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

6. 5M-Max Stambaugh [1]

7. 81-Lee Jacobs[12]

8. 22-Cole Duncan[13]

9. 29-Buddy Kofoid[7]

10. 00-Thomas Messeraull[9]

11. 28-Skylar Gee[17]

12. 9X-Ricky Peterson[16]

13. 21N-Frankie Nervo[14]

14. 27S-John Ivy[20]

15. A79-Brandon Wimmer[10]

16. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15]

17. 49-Shawn Dancer [22]

18. 15-Mitch Harble[18]

19. 5H-Jordan Harble[21]

20. 14-Brian Smith[19]

21. 18-Cole Macedo[11]

22. 23-Chris Andrews[6]

Hard Charger: 28-Sklar Gee +6

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 11.220

2.5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 11.522

3.11G-Luke Griffith, 11.685

4.9r-Logan Riehl, 11.685

5.21-Larry Kingseed, 11.714

6.28-Shawn Valenti, 11.722

7.10x-Dustin Stroup, 11.729

8.29-Kyle Farmer, 11.786

9.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 11.795

10.1H-Zeth Sabo, 11.820

11.Z10-Brandon Moore, 11.827

12.X-Mike Keegan, 11.834

13.51-Garrett Craine, 11.940

14.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 11.971

15.5m-Mike Moore, 12.048

16.3V-Chris Verda, 12.096

17.3X-Brandon Riehl, 12.107

18.4T-Dylan Troyer, 12.154

19.6-Jimmy Ward JR, 12.548

Heat Race #1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed[2]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

5. 5m-Mike Moore[7]

6. 29-Kyle Farmer[1]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

Heat Race #2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]

2. 10x-Dustin Stroup[1]

3. 9r-Logan Riehl[3]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]

5. X-Mike Keegan[5]

6. 6-Jimmy Ward JR[6]

Heat Race #3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 1H-Zeth Sabo[4]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[1]

4. Z10-Brandon Moore[3]

5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

6. 4T-Dylan Troyer[6]

A-Main – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[3]

3. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]

4. 10x-Dustin Stroup[8]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed[2]

6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[7]

7. Z10-Brandon Moore[5]

8. X-Mike Keegan[14]

9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9]

10. 3V-Chris Verda[12]

11. 9r-Logan Riehl[11]

12. 29-Kyle Farmer[16]

13. 5m-Mike Moore[13]

14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[10]

15. 6-Jimmy Ward JR[17]

16. 51-Garrett Craine[19]

17. 1H-Zeth Sabo[6]

18. 4T-Dylan Troyer[18]

Hard Charger: X-Mike Keegan +6