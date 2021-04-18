Sodeman Wins Sunday Night at Tri-City Raceway Park

FRANKLIN, Penn. (April 18, 2021) — Jack Sodeman Jr. won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Tri-City Raceway Park. Sodeman led all 25-laps of the season opening main event. Matt Farham, George Hobaugh, Brandon Matus, and Carl Bowser rounded out the top five.
Tri-City Raceway Park
Franklin, Pennsylvania
Sunday April 18, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr
2. 7NY-Matt Farnham
3. 40-George Hobaugh
4. 13-Brandon Matus
5. 11-Carl Bowser
6. 22-Brandon Spithaler
7. 6-Bob Felmlee
8. 12-Darrin Gallagher
9. 33-Brent Matus
10. 80Jr-Kyle Colwell
11. 13B-Steve Bright
12. 31C-Chase Methenay
13. 38-Leyton Wagner
14. 35w-Jeremy Weaver
DNS: 86-Mike Lutz