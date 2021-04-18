Sodeman Wins Sunday Night at Tri-City Raceway Park

FRANKLIN, Penn. (April 18, 2021) — Jack Sodeman Jr. won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Tri-City Raceway Park. Sodeman led all 25-laps of the season opening main event. Matt Farham, George Hobaugh, Brandon Matus, and Carl Bowser rounded out the top five.

Tri-City Raceway Park

Franklin, Pennsylvania

Sunday April 18, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr

2. 7NY-Matt Farnham

3. 40-George Hobaugh

4. 13-Brandon Matus

5. 11-Carl Bowser

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler

7. 6-Bob Felmlee

8. 12-Darrin Gallagher

9. 33-Brent Matus

10. 80Jr-Kyle Colwell

11. 13B-Steve Bright

12. 31C-Chase Methenay

13. 38-Leyton Wagner

14. 35w-Jeremy Weaver

DNS: 86-Mike Lutz