Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports Win Third Consecutive at Placerville

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports continued their torrid start to the 2021 season. Picking up the win on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, it marked the 9th overall triumph for the pride of Aromas, CA and brought the tally to five for Dale Miller Motorsports.

“I really have to thank Dale and Tara Miller for providing me with great equipment and working so hard on this car week after week,” Justin Sanders said. “We really have figured some things out and I hope Placerville Speedway keeps giving us these great surfaces.”

Sanders and Miller Motorsports got off to a pretty nice start on Saturday night as Sanders would time the Thompson’s Buick-GMC/Thompson’s Jeep-Ram/Dale Miller Septic, Inc. backed No. 4sa machine in seventh fastest in time trials.

Needing to garner a win in heat race action to put himself in the redraw, Sanders would do just that in preliminary action. Racing to that win, Sanders would then pull the four-pill in the redraw and find himself in the second row for the feature event.

Looking to remain unbeaten in point paying action at Placerville Speedway in 2021, Sanders would settle into the second position in the early goings as he chased after the early leader, Tanner Carrick.

Continuing to stalk Carrick for nearly the first half of the race, a lap nine restart would give the leaders open track and put Sanders alongside Carrick for the double file restart.

All year long Sanders has showcased a late race dominance that has led him to so many of his wins, and that remained true on Saturday night. Able to pick up the lead just before the halfway point, Sanders would shift to another gear during the race’s second half.

Leaving the field in his wake, Sanders would race on to pick up another impressive win at the Placerville Speedway bullring.

“It is honestly just surreal to have a start to the year like this,” Sanders said. “Back in 2019 the slick was really our kryptonite and running my car in 2020 while Dale Miller sat out, I feel like we got on the right track, and it has carried over to 2021 and we are really good when it gets like it did on Saturday.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank <>Thompson’s Buick-GMC, Thompson’s Jeep-Ram, Dale Miller Septic, Inc., North County Plastering, Nail-It Roofing, Anrak Corporation, Frank’s Body Shop, Rider Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, Factory Kahne Shocks, Smith Titanium, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, <>Black Out Fight Gear, and 24 Hour Road Side Service for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 6, Wins- 5, Top-5’s-5, Top-10’s-5

ON TAP: Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports are TBD if they will return to action on Saturday night with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour at Petaluma Speedway.