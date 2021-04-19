Yellow Breeches 500 Payout For 410 Sprints Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway is slated for this Friday night, April 23 at 7:30 pm.

The Yellow Breeches 500 series of races offers 25-lap main events for the 410 sprints that pay $500 just to start.

The winner of Friday night’s sprint car feature will get $5,000 for his work in the first of four slated Yellow Breeches 500 races this season.

Also on the Friday racing card will be the HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprints after Derek Locke opened the season for the division with a win on April 16.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Adult general admission for the April 23 racing program is set at $15 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Coming up at Williams Grove Speedway on April 30, the Lucas Oil ASCS National 360 Sprint Cars will invade to compete with the URC Sprints for The Battle of the Groves.

The Battle Of The Groves event at Williams Grove will pay out a total feature purse of nearly $20,000 for the ASCS/URC 360s.

The field will complete in a 25-lap main event that will pit the ASCS stars against the Eastern stars of URC.

The ASCS/URC race will pay a hefty $4,000 to win and $400 just to start with $150 posted for all non-qualifying cars.

Combined with the 410 sprints at Williams Grove, the event is the first leg of a two-day stint by the ASCS/URC circuits in the region with night two slated for May 1 at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series will make its first visit of the 2021 season to Williams Grove Speedway on May 14 and 15.

Keep up to all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrovecom or by following the track on Facebook and Twitter