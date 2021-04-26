Fremont Speedway announces dates for make-up features

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Just as the A-mains were scheduled to push out Saturday, April 24 at Fremont Speedway on Pub 400 Night, a few sprinkles turned into a steady drizzle forcing “The Track That Action Built” to postpone the features to another time. After discussions, the make-up A-mains for each division will be held on the following events:

-The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will run a complete program on Saturday, May 1 along with their make-up feature event from April 24

– The Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints will run a complete program on Saturday, May 15 along with their make-up feature event from April 24. That weekend includes a $4,000 to win event Friday, May 14 at Attica Raceway Park and a $4,000 to win event Saturday, May 15 at Fremont Speedway as part of the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

– The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints will run a complete program on Saturday, May 22 along with their make-up feature event from April 24.

“We are extremely thankful for the race teams and fans that came out on opening night. We were set-up to have exciting feature events but we can’t control Mother Nature. It would have taken a lot of time to get the track in shape following the rain and we have a curfew. As we always do we had to take into consideration the safety of the race teams, fans and staff,” said Ryan Schiets, Fremont Speedway Director.

“We also recognize some of the teams…particularly the 410 sprint teams who compete with series….won’t be able to make it back to the make-up event no matter when we schedule it as we are getting into the meat of most series’ schedules. We will pay those teams who can’t make it back to the make-up event their start money,” added Schiets.

Fremont Speedway’s 70th anniversary season continues Saturday, May 1 on Custom Metal Works Night with the AFCS 410 Sprints, the Napa Auto Parts of Bryan 305 Sprints AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales and the Burmeister Dirt Trucks and their double features in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway