Pursley Earns Second Career POWRi Victory

From POWRi

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (April 26, 2021) – In an exciting race that saw a handful of different lead changes, Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, OK. outlasted them all to complete his second ever Lucas Oil POWRi Midget League Victory on a Sunday night at Grain Valley Speedway.

A field of 28 POWRi National & West Midgets Filled the pit area for the second night of racing, a program that saw Jake Neuman, Shelby Boise, Daison Purlsey, and Cannon McIntosh split the four heat race wins.

Winning his heat race from seventh, Pursley secured the Max Papis Innovations High Point Man honors and put his Keith Kunz Motorsports, Bullet by Spike/Toyota No. 71K on the pole position. Looking to redeem himself after getting upside down last night at Lucas Oil Speedway while leading, the youngster was determined to find redemption and quickly took command in Sunday’s 30 lap event.

While the race heated up and the lead changed hands, Jake Neuman took command found himself in a battle to keep it. Pursley regained the lead and Cannon McIntosh made himself a contender and stole the second spot from Neuman. McIntosh set his sight on Pursley for the lead as he found himself upside down after hitting the cushion in turn four.

Meanwhile Karter Sarff was roaring though the pack from the sixteenth position, aboard his family owned 21K and thanks to a well-timed caution, the field bunched back together. Pursley continues to keep the top spot under control and held on for his second career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory.

Chasing Pursley to the stripe on Sunday was Karter Sarff, with his career best finish of second. Jake Neuman in the third position, Ryan Timms coming from the B main to finish in fourth, and Emerson Axsom rounding out the top five.

“To finally click off that first win of the 2021 season is pretty cool and to do it at valley speedway is really awesome. The race had a lot of yellows there and I never thought that we would see the checkered flag. Yellows are kind of hard to get your rhythm back and the KKM guys gave me a great car”

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets will resume their 2021 season Saturday, May 8th with a show at the Mighty Macon Speedway in Macon, IL.

POWRi National Midget League

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, Missouri

Sunday April 25, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

2. 72-Sam Johnson[4]

3. 00-Trey Gropp[1]

4. 3X-Xavier Doney[6]

5. 14-Eric Fenton[3]

6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]

7. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[2]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3B-Shelby Bosie[2]

2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]

3. 49-Joe B Miller[5]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]

5. 21-Emilio Hoover[7]

6. 5H-Casey Hicks[1]

DNS: 56A-Riley Kreisel

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley[7]

2. 86-Brent Crews[6]

3. 25-Taylor Reimer[4]

4. 2C-Trevor Casey[2]

5. 44-Branigan Roark[5]

6. 51-Joe Walker[3]

DNS: 103-Broc Hunnell

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

4. 15-Emerson Axsom[7]

5. 85T-Ryan Timms[3]

6. 77W-Joey Wirth[5]

7. 67K-Cade Lewis[2]

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 85T-Ryan Timms[5]

2. 77W-Joey Wirth[6]

3. 67K-Cade Lewis[10]

4. 14-Eric Fenton[4]

5. 51-Joe Walker[7]

6. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]

7. 44-Branigan Roark[2]

8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[3]

9. 2C-Trevor Casey[1]

10. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[9]

11. 56A-Riley Kreisel[11]

12. 103-Broc Hunnell[12]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley[1]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[16]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

4. 85T-Ryan Timms[17]

5. 15-Emerson Axsom[10]

6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[8]

7. 00-Trey Gropp[14]

8. 86-Brent Crews[5]

9. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]

10. 3X-Xavier Doney[13]

11. 77W-Joey Wirth[18]

12. 67K-Cade Lewis[19]

13. 49-Joe B Miller[9]

14. 25-Taylor Reimer[12]

15. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]

16. 5H-Casey Hicks[22]

17. 51-Joe Walker[21]

18. 14-Eric Fenton[20]

19. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]

20. 21-Emilio Hoover[15]

21. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]

22. 72-Sam Johnson[7]