Rain Cancels ASCS Warrior Region at Lakeside Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (April 29, 2021) With the sun rising on Thursday, officials have had a chance to evaluate the effects of Wednesday’s rainfall, and unfortunately, found the Pits and Parking Lot to be under several inches of water.

Series and track officials have no choice but to call off Thursday’s showdown at Lakeside Speedway with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The next event on the 2021 lineup will be Friday, May 21, with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

