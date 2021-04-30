PATRIOT SPRINT TOUR MAKES FIRST OF TWO SELINSGROVE STOPS SATURDAY, MAY 8!

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – The New York-based Patriot Sprint Tour (PST) will sanction the first of two 360 sprint car races this season at Selinsgrove Speedway at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, on Insinger Performance Products/SUNOCO Racing Fuels Night.

Joining the 360 sprint cars on the racing card will be the Apache Tree Service PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars and the A&A Auto Stores roadrunners. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

The 25-lap PST main event will pay $2,000 to win and $250 to start out of a total purse of $10,335 for the 360 sprint cars. Non-qualifiers will receive $100 tow.

Making their second start of the season on May 8, the PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car drivers will compete in a 20-lap feature. Justin Mills of Bloomingburg, N.Y., came out the victor of a multi-car duel in the April 10 305 sprint car main event.

The roadrunner division will round out the three-division program with a 12-lap race. After being shut out of Victory Lane for two years, Keith Bissinger of Orangeville scored his 58th career roadrunner feature in the division’s season opening race April 10.

The Patriot Sprint Tour will also sanction the annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial for 360 sprint cars at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on Advanced Concrete Systems Night. For the June 12 race, a special $2,000 dash for the 360 sprint cars, the Lil’ Bob’s Dash for Cash, is being sponsored by the family of former race fan Robert Walter Jr. of Selinsgrove as part of the program.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021:

RACING:

Patriot Sprint Tour 360 Sprint Cars (25-Lap A-Main)

IMCA/PASS 305 Sprint Cars (20 Lap A-Main)

Roadrunners (12-Lap A-Main)

GATES OPEN: 5PM

QUALIFYING: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $15

Students (12-17): $10

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes: $30

PATRIOT SPRINT TOUR PURSE FOR MAY 8, 2021: 1) $2,000 2) $1,000 3) $750 4) $600 5) $500 6) $425 7) $400 8) $375 9) $350 10) $325 11) $300 12) $280 13) $270 14) $260 15-24) $250

TOW: $100