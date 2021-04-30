USCS invades Tennessee’s I-75 Raceway on Friday and Saturday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – April 29, 2021 – The 25th Anniversary and 2021 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters rolls on with events number 14 and 15 as they are set for a two-night “Weekend of Speed” on this Friday and Saturday nights August 30th and 31st at 7:30 pm at I-75 Raceway in Niota, Tennessee conveniently located near Interstate 75 and Sweetwater, Tennessee about half way between Chattanooga and Knoxville.

The series will contest two full nights of winged sprint car racing for the 700 horsepower exotic race cars on each night including main events. Winged sprint car drivers are expected from at least eight or nine states. Friday night’s preliminary 25-lap main event will pay $2000 to the winner. Saturday night’s 30-lap Final will pay $2500 to the winner.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint car drivers are joined on the racing card each night by Late Models and Stock Car Racing in the speedway’s weekly racing divisions, who will full format events including features.

For schedule info and rules on USCS please visit www.uscsracing.com or their USCS Racing Facebook page or call the series at 770-865-6097. The track’s websites is www.i75raceway.com