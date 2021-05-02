Ben Schmidt Wins MSA Feature at Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wi. (May 1, 2021) — Ben Schmidt won the Midwest Sprint Car Association feature Saturday night at Plymouth Dirt Track. Schmidt. Schmidt started on the pole and held off a charge from eighth starting Travis Arnez. Brnadon McMullen, Justin Miller, and Will Gerrits rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Dirt Track

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Saturday May 1, 2021

Feature:

1. 35-Ben Schmidt

2. 25t-Travis Arenz

3. 98-Brandon McMullen

4. 15m-Justin Miller

5. 21-Will Gerrits

6. 63k-Kevin Karnitz

7. 21hTim Haddy

8. u2-Jack Vanderboom

9. 6k-Kurt Davis

10. 24m-Adam Miller

11. 3-Justin Erickson

12. 7-Lance Fassbender

13. 22b-Brandon Berth

14. 24-Scott Conger

15. 87a-Austin Hartmann

16. 99-Tyler Brabant

17. 5r-Matt Recheck

18. 69-Bill Taylor

19. 68t-Tyler Davis

20. 47-Blake Wondra

21. 26t-Tyler Tischendorf

22. 4-Paul Pokorski