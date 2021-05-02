Ben Schmidt Wins MSA Feature at Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wi. (May 1, 2021) — Ben Schmidt won the Midwest Sprint Car Association feature Saturday night at Plymouth Dirt Track. Schmidt. Schmidt started on the pole and held off a charge from eighth starting Travis Arnez. Brnadon McMullen, Justin Miller, and Will Gerrits rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Dirt Track
Plymouth, Wisconsin
Saturday May 1, 2021
Feature:
1. 35-Ben Schmidt
2. 25t-Travis Arenz
3. 98-Brandon McMullen
4. 15m-Justin Miller
5. 21-Will Gerrits
6. 63k-Kevin Karnitz
7. 21hTim Haddy
8. u2-Jack Vanderboom
9. 6k-Kurt Davis
10. 24m-Adam Miller
11. 3-Justin Erickson
12. 7-Lance Fassbender
13. 22b-Brandon Berth
14. 24-Scott Conger
15. 87a-Austin Hartmann
16. 99-Tyler Brabant
17. 5r-Matt Recheck
18. 69-Bill Taylor
19. 68t-Tyler Davis
20. 47-Blake Wondra
21. 26t-Tyler Tischendorf
22. 4-Paul Pokorski