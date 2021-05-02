Sanders Top Scelzi During David Tarter Memorial Spring Nationals at Chico

CHICO, Calif. (May 1, 2021) — Justin Sanders held off multiple challengers to win the David Tarter Memorial Spring Nationals Saturday night at Silver Dollar Speedway with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

Justyn Cox led the opening laps until an early race caution when Sanders used the restart to take the lead. Cory Day then took advantage of a mid-race caution and Sanders racing with Shane Golobic for the lead to drive by Sanders for the lead. One lap later during another caution flag Day headed pit side with a flat right rear tire, handing the lead back to Sanders.

After the restart Sanders time at the front was short lived as Dominic Scelzi, who started 17th, took the lead and drove away from the field.

Following a caution for Shane Golobic slowing in turn two setting up a green/white/checkered finish. Sanders was able to slind by Scelzi and drive to victory with Scelzi and Montgomery rounding out the podium. Corey Day charged from the tail of the field to finish fourth while Chase Madjic rounded out the top five.

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

4. 41C-Corey Day

5. 2X-Chase Madjic

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

David Tarter Memorial Spring Nationals

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Saturday May 1, 2021

Qualifying Group A:

1. 22-Keith Day Jr., 12.742

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.852

3. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.919

4. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 12.930

5. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, 12.977

6. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 12.982

7. 78-Bret Barney, 12.999

8. 12J-John Clark, 13.048

9. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 13.144

10. 15K-R.J. Baker, 13.519

11. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 14.025

Qualifying Group B:

1. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 12.575

2. 21P-Robbie Price, 12.770

3. 5V-Colby Copeland, 12.770

4. 33C-Colton Heath, 12.785

5. 2X-Chase Madjic, 12.820

6. 88N-D.J. Netto, 13.033

7. 94-Greg DeCaires V, 13.061

8. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 13.153

9. 24K-Koa Crane, 13.441

10. 35-Sean Becker, NT

Qualifying Group C:

1. 11VS-John Michael Bunch, 12.833

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 12.855

3. 94TH-Ben Worth, 12.990

4. 12P-Steel Powell, 13.089

5. 7C-Justyn Cox, 13.125

6. 9T-Tyler Brown, 13.187

7. 34-Landon Brooks, 13.232

8. 3C-Casey Schmitz, 13.407

9. 69-Ron Laplant, 13.769

10. 71JR-Alec Justeson, 13.911

Qualifying Group D:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.586

2. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.846

3. 4-Jodie Robinson, 12.918

4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 13.027

5. 38-Colby Johnson, 13.046

6. 24-Justin Henry, 13.161

7. 75-Brian Boswell, 13.331

8. 1-Nick Larsen, 13.441

9. 8JR-Brian Mcgahan, 13.563

10. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 14.330

Qualifying Group E:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 12.818

2. 88-Kyle Offill, 13.011

3. 7-Tyler Thompson, 13.104

4. 21S-Drake Standley, 13.177

5. 1-William Fielding, 13.202

6. 21X-Shane Hopkins, 13.213

7. 6W-Billy Wallace, 13.353

8. 88B-Brad Bumgarner, 13.369

9. 17C-Chris Bullock, 13.698

10. 21K-Travis Buckley, 14.073

Qualifying Group F:

1. 41C-Corey Day, 12.765

2. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 12.773

3. 9-Dustin Freitas, 12.803

4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.847

5. X1-Andy Forsberg, 13.019

6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 13.075

7. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 13.364

8. 5S-R.C. Smith, 13.383

9. 94X-Dominic Gorden, 13.514

Heat Race #1:

1. 2XM-Max Mittry

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 22-Keith Day Jr.

4. 15T-Tristan Guardino

5. 5H-Michael Faccinto

6. 55D-Dawson Hammes

7. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

8. 78-Bret Barney

9. 15K-R.J. Baker

10. 2S-Jayce Steinberg

11. 12J-John Clark

Heat Race #2:

1. 21P-Robbie Price

2. 35-Sean Becker

3. 14W-Ryan Robinson

4. 2X-Chase Madjic

5. 33C-Colton Heath

6. 5V-Colby Copeland

7. 94-Greg DeCaires V

8. 21W-Josh Wiesz

9. 24K-Koa Crane

Heat Race #3:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 7C-Justyn Cox

3. 34-Landon Brooks

4. 3C-Casey Schmitz

5. 71JR-Alec Justeson

6. 9T-Tyler Brown

7. 69-Ron Laplant

8. 94TH-Ben Worth

9. 11VS-John Michael Bunch

10. 12P-Steel Powell

Heat Race #4:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 38B-Blake Carrick

3. 4-Jodie Robinson

4. 24-Justin Henry

5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

6. 1-Nick Larsen

7. 75-Brian Boswell

8. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

9. 38-Colby Johnson

10. 8JR-Brian Mcgahan

Heat Race #5:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 7-Tyler Thompson

3. 88-Kyle Offill

4. 21S-Drake Standley

5. 88B-Brad Bumgarner

6. 21X-Shane Hopkins

7. 1-William Fielding

8. 6W-Billy Wallace

9. 21K-Travis Buckley

10. 17C-Chris Bullock

Heat Race #6:

1. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

3. 41C-Corey Day

4. 9-Dustin Freitas

5. X1-Andy Forsberg

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham

7. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

8. 5S-R.C. Smith

9. 94X-Dominic Gorden

C-Main #1:

1. 5V-Colby Copeland

2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

3. 78-Bret Barney

4. 9T-Tyler Brown

5. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

6. 75-Brian Boswell

7. 94X-Dominic Gorden

8. 93-Stephen Ingraham

9. 21K-Travis Buckley

10. 12J-John Clark

11. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

12. 6W-Billy Wallace

C-Main #2:

1. 21X-Shane Hopkins

2. 94-Greg DeCaires V

3. 1-Nick Larsen

4. 69-Ron Laplant

5. 1-William Fielding

6. 24K-Koa Crane

7. 11VS-John Michael Bunch

8. 2S-Jayce Steinberg

9. 21W-Josh Wiesz

10. 12P-Steel Powell

11. 15K-R.J. Baker

12. 55D-Dawson Hammes

13. 5S-R.C. Smith

Dash #1:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 17W-Shane Golobic

3. 41C-Corey Day

4. 88-Kyle Offill

5. 14W-Ryan Robinson

6. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

Dash #2:

1. 7C-Justyn Cox

2. 22-Keith Day Jr.

3. 21P-Robbie Price

4. 38B-Blake Carrick

5. 2XM-Max Mittry

6. 83T-Tanner Carrick

B-Main:

1. 2X-Chase Madjic

2. 15T-Tristan Guardino

3. X1-Andy Forsberg

4. 33C-Colton Heath

5. 9-Dustin Freitas

6. 21X-Shane Hopkins

7. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

8. 5V-Colby Copeland

9. 5H-Michael Faccinto

10. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

11. 3C-Casey Schmitz

12. 88B-Brad Bumgarner

13. 94-Greg DeCaires V

14. 24-Justin Henry

15. 71JR-Alec Justeson

16. 21S-Drake Standley

A-Main:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

4. 41C-Corey Day

5. 2X-Chase Madjic

6. 38B-Blake Carrick

7. 21P-Robbie Price

8. 35-Sean Becker

9. 14W-Ryan Robinson

10. 33C-Colton Heath

11. X1-Andy Forsberg

12. 83T-Tanner Carrick

13. 21X-Shane Hopkins

14. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

15. 15T-Tristan Guardino

16. 34-Landon Brooks

17. 17W-Shane Golobic

18. 7C-Justyn Cox

19. 4-Jodie Robinson

20. 88-Kyle Offill

21. 7-Tyler Thompson

22. 9-Dustin Freitas

23. 2XM-Max Mittry

24. 22-Keith Day Jr.