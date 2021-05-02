Sanders Top Scelzi During David Tarter Memorial Spring Nationals at Chico

CHICO, Calif. (May 1, 2021) — Justin Sanders held off multiple challengers to win the David Tarter Memorial Spring Nationals Saturday night at Silver Dollar Speedway with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.
Justyn Cox led the opening laps until an early race caution when Sanders used the restart to take the lead. Cory Day then took advantage of a mid-race caution and Sanders racing with Shane Golobic for the lead to drive by Sanders for the lead. One lap later during another caution flag Day headed pit side with a flat right rear tire, handing the lead back to Sanders.
After the restart Sanders time at the front was short lived as Dominic Scelzi, who started 17th, took the lead and drove away from the field.
Following a caution for Shane Golobic slowing in turn two setting up a green/white/checkered finish. Sanders was able to slind by Scelzi and drive to victory with Scelzi and Montgomery rounding out the podium. Corey Day charged from the tail of the field to finish fourth while Chase Madjic rounded out the top five.
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
4. 41C-Corey Day
5. 2X-Chase Madjic
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
David Tarter Memorial Spring Nationals
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Saturday May 1, 2021
Qualifying Group A:
1. 22-Keith Day Jr., 12.742
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.852
3. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.919
4. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 12.930
5. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, 12.977
6. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 12.982
7. 78-Bret Barney, 12.999
8. 12J-John Clark, 13.048
9. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 13.144
10. 15K-R.J. Baker, 13.519
11. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 14.025
Qualifying Group B:
1. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 12.575
2. 21P-Robbie Price, 12.770
3. 5V-Colby Copeland, 12.770
4. 33C-Colton Heath, 12.785
5. 2X-Chase Madjic, 12.820
6. 88N-D.J. Netto, 13.033
7. 94-Greg DeCaires V, 13.061
8. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 13.153
9. 24K-Koa Crane, 13.441
10. 35-Sean Becker, NT
Qualifying Group C:
1. 11VS-John Michael Bunch, 12.833
2. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 12.855
3. 94TH-Ben Worth, 12.990
4. 12P-Steel Powell, 13.089
5. 7C-Justyn Cox, 13.125
6. 9T-Tyler Brown, 13.187
7. 34-Landon Brooks, 13.232
8. 3C-Casey Schmitz, 13.407
9. 69-Ron Laplant, 13.769
10. 71JR-Alec Justeson, 13.911
Qualifying Group D:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.586
2. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.846
3. 4-Jodie Robinson, 12.918
4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 13.027
5. 38-Colby Johnson, 13.046
6. 24-Justin Henry, 13.161
7. 75-Brian Boswell, 13.331
8. 1-Nick Larsen, 13.441
9. 8JR-Brian Mcgahan, 13.563
10. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 14.330
Qualifying Group E:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 12.818
2. 88-Kyle Offill, 13.011
3. 7-Tyler Thompson, 13.104
4. 21S-Drake Standley, 13.177
5. 1-William Fielding, 13.202
6. 21X-Shane Hopkins, 13.213
7. 6W-Billy Wallace, 13.353
8. 88B-Brad Bumgarner, 13.369
9. 17C-Chris Bullock, 13.698
10. 21K-Travis Buckley, 14.073
Qualifying Group F:
1. 41C-Corey Day, 12.765
2. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 12.773
3. 9-Dustin Freitas, 12.803
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.847
5. X1-Andy Forsberg, 13.019
6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 13.075
7. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 13.364
8. 5S-R.C. Smith, 13.383
9. 94X-Dominic Gorden, 13.514
Heat Race #1:
1. 2XM-Max Mittry
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 22-Keith Day Jr.
4. 15T-Tristan Guardino
5. 5H-Michael Faccinto
6. 55D-Dawson Hammes
7. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
8. 78-Bret Barney
9. 15K-R.J. Baker
10. 2S-Jayce Steinberg
11. 12J-John Clark
Heat Race #2:
1. 21P-Robbie Price
2. 35-Sean Becker
3. 14W-Ryan Robinson
4. 2X-Chase Madjic
5. 33C-Colton Heath
6. 5V-Colby Copeland
7. 94-Greg DeCaires V
8. 21W-Josh Wiesz
9. 24K-Koa Crane
Heat Race #3:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 7C-Justyn Cox
3. 34-Landon Brooks
4. 3C-Casey Schmitz
5. 71JR-Alec Justeson
6. 9T-Tyler Brown
7. 69-Ron Laplant
8. 94TH-Ben Worth
9. 11VS-John Michael Bunch
10. 12P-Steel Powell
Heat Race #4:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 38B-Blake Carrick
3. 4-Jodie Robinson
4. 24-Justin Henry
5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
6. 1-Nick Larsen
7. 75-Brian Boswell
8. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
9. 38-Colby Johnson
10. 8JR-Brian Mcgahan
Heat Race #5:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 7-Tyler Thompson
3. 88-Kyle Offill
4. 21S-Drake Standley
5. 88B-Brad Bumgarner
6. 21X-Shane Hopkins
7. 1-William Fielding
8. 6W-Billy Wallace
9. 21K-Travis Buckley
10. 17C-Chris Bullock
Heat Race #6:
1. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
3. 41C-Corey Day
4. 9-Dustin Freitas
5. X1-Andy Forsberg
6. 93-Stephen Ingraham
7. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
8. 5S-R.C. Smith
9. 94X-Dominic Gorden
C-Main #1:
1. 5V-Colby Copeland
2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
3. 78-Bret Barney
4. 9T-Tyler Brown
5. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
6. 75-Brian Boswell
7. 94X-Dominic Gorden
8. 93-Stephen Ingraham
9. 21K-Travis Buckley
10. 12J-John Clark
11. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
12. 6W-Billy Wallace
C-Main #2:
1. 21X-Shane Hopkins
2. 94-Greg DeCaires V
3. 1-Nick Larsen
4. 69-Ron Laplant
5. 1-William Fielding
6. 24K-Koa Crane
7. 11VS-John Michael Bunch
8. 2S-Jayce Steinberg
9. 21W-Josh Wiesz
10. 12P-Steel Powell
11. 15K-R.J. Baker
12. 55D-Dawson Hammes
13. 5S-R.C. Smith
Dash #1:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 41C-Corey Day
4. 88-Kyle Offill
5. 14W-Ryan Robinson
6. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
Dash #2:
1. 7C-Justyn Cox
2. 22-Keith Day Jr.
3. 21P-Robbie Price
4. 38B-Blake Carrick
5. 2XM-Max Mittry
6. 83T-Tanner Carrick
B-Main:
1. 2X-Chase Madjic
2. 15T-Tristan Guardino
3. X1-Andy Forsberg
4. 33C-Colton Heath
5. 9-Dustin Freitas
6. 21X-Shane Hopkins
7. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
8. 5V-Colby Copeland
9. 5H-Michael Faccinto
10. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
11. 3C-Casey Schmitz
12. 88B-Brad Bumgarner
13. 94-Greg DeCaires V
14. 24-Justin Henry
15. 71JR-Alec Justeson
16. 21S-Drake Standley
A-Main:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
4. 41C-Corey Day
5. 2X-Chase Madjic
6. 38B-Blake Carrick
7. 21P-Robbie Price
8. 35-Sean Becker
9. 14W-Ryan Robinson
10. 33C-Colton Heath
11. X1-Andy Forsberg
12. 83T-Tanner Carrick
13. 21X-Shane Hopkins
14. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
15. 15T-Tristan Guardino
16. 34-Landon Brooks
17. 17W-Shane Golobic
18. 7C-Justyn Cox
19. 4-Jodie Robinson
20. 88-Kyle Offill
21. 7-Tyler Thompson
22. 9-Dustin Freitas
23. 2XM-Max Mittry
24. 22-Keith Day Jr.