Photo Gallery: USAC National Midget Series and Non-Wing Sprint Cars Saturday at Kokomo Kokomo Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Midget Car Series . (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles (#57) and Brandon Long (#02). (Jim Denhamer photo) Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ) inside of Ethan Mitchell (#19M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (Jim Denhamer photo) Daison Pursley (#71) inside of Chris Windom (#89). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cannon Mcintosh (#71P) and Matt Goodnight (#39). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (Jim Denhamer photo) . (Jim Denhamer photo) (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (Jim Denhamer photo) Rob Goodman with Dave Darland. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tanner Thorson (#19T) inside of Chase Randall (#19A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Cottle (#74) and Brady Bacon (#410). (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Third place Kevin Thomas Jr, winner Chris Windom, and second place finisher Buddy Kofoid. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brandon Long (#02) and Matt Westfall (#33). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#2J) inside of Thomas Meseraull (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Rob Goodman with Dave and Brenda Darland. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull (#7) inside of Chase Randall (#19A). (Jim Denhamer photo)