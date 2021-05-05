Two More Nights of Racing Emphasize This Weekend for Fans

By Troy Hennig

(Chico, CA)…With an EMPHASIS on FUN and after last weekend’s successful return to some normalcy, we are geared up to do it all over again with more special shows featuring a two-day weekend of racing. Friday night, May 7th, the sights and sounds of grassroots dirt track racing will once again entertain fans who are welcomed back to the famed Silver Dollar Speedway grandstands and bleachers. Friday nights show will feature winged 360 sprint cars, hobby stocks and street stocks (Tri-State Prostock Series cars welcome). The three-division show will thoroughly entertain the entire family.

On Saturday night, May 8th, we are pleased to welcome the final night of the 2nd annual California IMCA Speedweek, featuring the A Mods and Sport Mods along with the Crate Sprints as the third division. This is a race that many fans have asked for and we are happy to provide it. The Speedway has a long and proud history of racing these popular Modifieds. Names like McDaniel’s, Abouzeid, Sohnrey, Cleveland, and Papenhausen are rich in history at our track. Two champions of the Speedweek will be crowned at Silver Dollar Speedway this night. It will be an amazing, drama filled night for sure. Lots of cars are expected.

All fans are directed to purchase their tickets on-line. Please visit www.silverdollarspeedway.com and click on ticket or next event. All prices are listed on our website for next weekend’s event. You must buy your tickets on-line before coming to the speedway either night. Please keep social distancing in your mind as you enter the raceway and respect others space.

Camping will be allowed for both nights of racing. The Silver Dollar Fair chargers $50 cash each night. Please stop by the fair office to pay.

Friday night, May 7th, the pit gate opens at 3 PM. All teams need to come through the Costco side entrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. Grandstands are set to open at 6 PM.

Saturday night, May 8th. the pit gate opens at 3 PM. All teams need to come through the Costco side entrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. Grandstands are set to open at 6 PM.

If you can’t make it to the race track, on Friday night the show will be streamed on www.norcalspeed.tv or www.speedsport.tv.

Saturday nights event is set to be broadcasted by www.floracing.com