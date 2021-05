LIMA, Ohio (May 7, 2021) — Limaland Motorsports Park has canceled the opening event of the 2021 racing season due to rain last evening, cold temperatures and rain forecasted for this afternoon and evening.

Racing action resumes next Friday, May 14th, 2021 at Limaland with the Mike Streicher Memorial Race Presented by Post Printing featuring the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets, Northwest Physical Therapy Modifieds, Bud Thunderstocks and Tough Trucks.