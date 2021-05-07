May 7th Program Rained Out at Lernerville

From Lernerville Speedway

SARVER, Penn. (May 7, 2021) — Persistent overnight rain showers lingering into the morning have forced cancellation of the racing program scheduled for Friday, May 7th, 2021 at Lernerville Speedway.

Next Friday night will be the third attempt to celebrate “The Lernerville Grand presented by Alternative Power Sources.” As part of the Fab4 Racing on May 14th, the Peoples 410 Sprint Cars will compete for a $1,000 cash bonus, in addition to the posted prize money, as the event will mark the 1,000th Sprint Car race in Lernerville history.

Tickets from the opening night rain out, April 16th, will still be honored for admission next week, on Friday May 14th.