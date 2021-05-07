Rain Forces Attica to Cancel

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 7, 2021) – Rains throughout Thursday night with more forecasted for Friday afternoon have forced Attica Raceway Park officials to cancel the May 7 racing on Stillwater Metal/Bazell Racing Fuels Night.

“We had very saturated grounds from Thursday night’s rains and more rains and cold temperatures are called for today. We will try again next week,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Attica Raceway Park will host the Eric Phillips 33rd Anniversary Classic on American Powersports of Findlay and Sandusky Night, Friday, May 14. The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group will battle for $4,000 to win thanks to Spanky’s Pizza of Carey, with the NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales gunning for $1,000 to win thanks to Gressman Powersports. The Propane.com/Dirt Nerds UMP Late Models are also in action.

And coming in just two weeks, Friday, May 21, the Kistler Engines Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits Attica Raceway Park for the first of two appearances. Reserved seats are available by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and clicking on the Kistler Engines Classic banner at the top of the page.

