Shultz Wins URC Feature at Bedford

BEDFORD, Penn. (May 7, 2021) — Jason Shultz won the United Racing Club feature Friday night at Bedford Speedway. Shultz won from the pole position holding off sixth starting Josh Weller for the victory. Ryan Stillwaggon, Dallas Schott, and Tyler Denochick rounded out the top five.

United Racing Club

Bedford Speedway

Bedford, Pennsylvania

Friday May 7, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Adam Carberry[1]

2. 35-Jason Shultz[5]

3. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[2]

4. 11T-Mike Thompson[4]

5. 9-Jon Miller[6]

6. 12-Brent Shearer[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9D-Kevin Darling[2]

2. 55-Dallas Schott[1]

3. 63-Josh Weller[5]

4. 34-Andy Best[4]

5. 6-Tyler Denochick[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 35-Jason Shultz[1]

2. 63-Josh Weller[6]

3. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[5]

4. 55-Dallas Schott[4]

5. 6-Tyler Denochick[10]

6. 34-Andy Best[8]

7. 11T-Mike Thompson[7]

8. 47-Adam Carberry[2]

9. 9-Jon Miller[9]

10. 12-Brent Shearer[11]

11. 9D-Kevin Darling[3]