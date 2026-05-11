Sprint Double At Williams Grove Friday, Wagaman Is New Point Leader

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host York County Racing Club Night coming up on Friday, May 15, featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The 410 sprints will compete for $5,500 to win in a 25-lap feature event.

So far this season at Williams Grove Speedway a total of six races for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars have produced six different feature winners.

Winners to date have been Lance Dewease, Steven Snyder Jr., Justin Peck, Troy Wagaman Jr., Kasey Kahne and David Gravel.

Defending track champion Wagaman took over the 2026 point lead recently, after racing action at the track on May 8 and 9.

The 358 sprints will race at the track for just the third time this season on May 15.

There will be no sprint car racing at Williams Grove on May 22.

Adult general admission for May 15 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.