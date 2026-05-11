POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Head to Missouri for Weekend Doubleheader

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/11/26) – A weekend of Missouri speed awaits as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League heads to US 36 Raceway on Friday, May 15, for the Highbanks Shootout, before wrapping up at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 16, for a Road to the Hockett send-off, with $5,000-to-win on the line each night.

Friday, May 15 | US 36 Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

B-Mod

Stock Car

E-Mod

Pure Stock

Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:30 PM – 6:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Engine Heat: 7:15 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM

Racing to follow

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602418

Admission:

Adults: $25.00

Seniors/Military: $20.00

Kids (6–12): $10.00

Pit Pass: $40.00

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505904

Saturday, May 16 | Lucas Oil Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi WAR Sprint League

POWRi IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint

Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to follow

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602421

Tickets: https://www.stubwire.com/e/37298/openwheelroadtothehockettround1/lucasoilspeedway/

Details about US 36 Raceway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.us36raceway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 9850 MO-33 Osborn, MO 64474 | (816) 722-1345

Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779 | 417-282-5984

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.