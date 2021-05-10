Kurt Davis wins at Plymouth Dirt Track

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

May 8, 2021 – On a frigid evening for racing, the red hot A-main action featured several impressive runs from deep in the field, along with spirited battles and position swaps at the front of the pack, during the second Plymouth Dirt Track Racing program of the 2021 season Saturday, May 8 at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis.

In A-main competition, two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee added to his record-setting main event victory tally with a hard-earned triumph over two-time PDTR 360 champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh and Travis Arenz of Sheboygan in the 25-lap 360 Kristine Hartmann Pleasantview Realty Sprint Car headliner.

Justin Ritchie of New London scored his second straight win in the 25-lap Sheboygan’s Country B93.7 Late Model main event, while Will Sorce of West Allis claimed the 25-lap Oostburg Automotive Grand National A-main victory and Jonathan Hitsman of Plymouth scored his first career PDTR Cellcom B Mod A main triumph.

Polesitter Will Gerrits of Waupun jumped into the lead on the drop of the green flag of the 25-lap 360 Sprint Car A main with outside front row stater Justin Erickson of Plymouth settling into second.

On lap three, the red flag appeared when Tim Haddy of Waupun flipped in turn two after contact with another car.

On the restart, sixth starter Kurt Davis bolted into second with a daring move on the outside groove in turn two as 2018 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Justin Miller of Plymouth, who started third, settled into third.

Three laps later, Sheboygan’s Travis Arenz, who started 12th, burst into fourth and then stole third away from Miller on lap 7.

The leaders began to encounter lapped traffic on lap 10, which changed the complexion of the race significantly. As Gerrits negotiated his way through lapped cars, Brandon McMullen, who started 17th, broke into the top five on lap 13.

Four laps later, Davis powered around Gerrits along the high grove in turn four to assume the top spot just before Gerrits made contact with a slower car, which allowed Arenz to move into second and McMullen into third.

On lap 17, McMullen drove around Arenz to assume second in turn two before the yellow flag appeared on lap 22 for the stalled car of Josh Teunissen of Belgium in near the exit of turn two.

Following a single-file restart with less than five laps to go, Davis bolted away from McMullen and Arenz over the final three laps to secure his division-leading 25th career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory and series-leading 63rd career Midwest Sprint Car Association main event win.

McMullen, who had to qualify for the A main through the B main, finished second, Arenz was third, Erickson claimed fourth and Miller rounded out the top five.

KRISTINE HARTMANN PLEASANTVIEW REALTY 360 SPRINT CARS

HEAT 1

1, Blake Wondra 2, Justin Erickson 3, Travis Arenz 4, Preston Ruh 5, Jason Johnson 6, Katelyn Krebsbach 7, Tyler Brabant 8, Alex Pokorski.

HEAT 2

1, Will Gerrits 2, Kurt Davis 3, Lance Fassbender 4, Tyler Tischendorf 5, Matt Rechek 6, Tyler Davis 7, Chris Larson 8, Ben Schmidt.

HEAT 3

1, Justin Miller 2, Josh Teunissen 3, Kevin Karnitz 4, Bill Taylor 5, Tony Wondra 6, Tom Kreutz 7, Cole Possi 8, Jack Vanderboom (DNS).

HEAT 4

1, Tim Haddy 2, Doug Wondra 3, Adam Miller 4, Brandon McMullen 5, Brandon Berth 6, Mike Yurmanovich 7, Austin Hartmann.

B MAIN

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Jason Johnson 3, Preston Ruh 4, Austin Hartmann 5, Tyler Davis 6, Tony Wondra 7, Ben Schmidt 8, Alex Pokorski 9, Mike Yurmanovich 10, Katelyn Krebsbach 11, Tyler Brabant 12, Tom Kreutz 13, Cole Possi 14, Chris Larson 15, Jack Vanderboom (DNS).

A MAIN

1, Kurt Davis 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Travis Arenz 4, Justin Erickson 5, Justin Miller 6, Ben Schmidt 7, Lance Fassbender 8, Doug Wondra 9, Will Gerrits 10, Kevin Karnitz 11, Brandon Berth 12, Adam Miller 13, Blake Wondra 14, Matt Rechek 15, Bill Taylor 16, Tyler Tischendorf 17, Tony Wondra 18, Austin Hartmann 19, Tyler Davis 20, Preston Ruh 21, Josh Teunissen 22, Tim Haddy. 23, Jason Johnson (DNS).