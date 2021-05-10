World Of Outlaws Morgan Cup This Weekend At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Series is set to assault Williams Grove Speedway coming up this weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15 for the running of the Morgan Cup.

Slated for May 14 and 15 at 7:30 pm each night, H & N Landscaping of Mechanicsburg will present the two-day outlaws stand at Williams Grove.

Adult general admission for each night of the Williams Grove outlaws stand is set at $30 with youth ages 13 –20 admitted for $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove.

Both of the weekend’s racing programs will pay $10,000 to win with Friday’s main event going 25 laps while the Saturday feature will go for 30.

Saturday’s winner will receive an additional 5K to be declared the 2021 Morgan Cup Champion to go along with bragging rights as Morgan Cup Champion for a year of either the World of Outlaws series stars or those of the Pennsylvania Posse.

Outlaws champion Brad Sweet continues to control the World of Outlaws season point standings as he vies for his third series title in a row at the wheel of Kasey Kahne’s No. 49.

California’s Sweet has pushed his season win total to eight wins on the outlaws season to date including just sweeping three events in a row in the state of Missouri.

Clearly with the point lead and his early season win percentage having won eight of a total 20 races fought on the series tour so far this season, Sweet has to be viewed as a favorite coming into this weeks Williams Grove Morgan Cup action.

However Sweet has yet to master the Williams Grove paper clip oval in his accomplished career and while this trip into Posse country may prove to be the one when he finally breaks through, his outlaws nemesis David Gravel will enter the weekend as a favorite.

Connecticut’s Gravel has really taken a liking to Williams Grove during the last few seasons and indeed scored two of four events held at the track last season while also taking a pair in 2019.

The two-time Williams Grove National Open champion has three wins on the outlaws tour this season and currently sits second to Sweet in the point standings aboard Todd Quiring’s Big Game Motorsports No. 2.

Additional drivers to score on the outlaws tour to date this season include Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel and Brent Marks.

Reutzel, aboard the Roth No. 83, may also be one to watch with the outlaws when he gets back to Williams Grove as the Texas native has really learned his way around the big half-mile in recent seasons as well.

With one win on the Williams Grove season, Freddie Rahmer is the current oval point leader.

Perennial outlaws killer at Williams Grove, posse pilot Lance Dewease seems poised to score his elusive 100th career speedway win and nothing would please the Fayetteville flyer more than to do so over the outlaws big dogs this weekend.

Other members of the Pennsylvania Posse poised to make a run at the outlaws this weekend include Anthony Macri, Brent Marks and Danny Dietrich.

Marks, who recently moved back into the seat of his family-owned No. 19M, has proven to be on a hot streak of late, scoring three of six since returning to the car.

He’s won against the outlaws on the road at Eldora on Saturday and against the Posse here in the region and may indeed be the best bet for a local driver to get a win at Williams Grove this weekend.

A premier residential and commercial landscaping company in the region, H & N Landscaping will present the entire weekend of World of Outlaws/Pennsylvania Posse racing action.

H & N Landscaping, located at 675 Williams Grove Road in Mechanicsburg, has been serving the region for over 35 years.

Contact H & N at 717.697.2908 or by visiting them on the web at www.handnlandscapingllc.com.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.