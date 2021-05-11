Sprint Car Challenge Tour set to open the Peter Murphy Classic at Keller Motors Speedway Friday

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – May 10, 2021…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is amped up to head for the Central Valley this Friday to launch the annual “Peter Murphy Classic” at Keller Motors Speedway in Hanford.

The Peter Murphy Classic has become one of the more anticipated weekends of competition all season in California. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is eager to open the event on Friday alongside the Kings of Thunder Winged 410s. The “Classic” then moves over to Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare the next night, showcasing the King of the West-NARC 410s and KoT Winged 360s.

The event is organized by now retired racer Peter Murphy, who suffered injuries during a racing crash at the Antioch Speedway on July 20, 2013. The accident ultimately forced him to step out of the seat, having suffered a traumatic brain injury, ligament damage in his neck, shoulder and knees, along with a compressed T-3 vertebra. The following year he organized the inaugural Peter Murphy Classic and received rave reviews for it.

“I really want this weekend to be a memorable one for all the fans and teams once again,” said Murphy, who now fills the role of Promoter at Keller Motors Speedway. “I still can’t thank everyone enough for all they did after my accident. It was so humbling to have support from people all over the world. This is a way for me to continue giving back and show how much I appreciate the sport we all love. We’re excited to have the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as part of the Classic on Friday night.”

An extremely tight Sprint Car Challenge Tour point battle heads into Keller Motors Speedway on Friday. Last time out Chase Majdic carved his way from 19th to fifth, earning the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award. In doing so the Redding driver holds a two-point advantage over Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, who captured the SCCT opener back in March. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox and Roseville’s Sean Becker also sit just eight, nine and 10-points back of the lead respectively.

Rounding out the top-10 in the standings are Lincoln’s Blake Carrick, Roseville’s Jodie Robinson, Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson, Fremont’s Tristan Guardino and Roseville’s Colby Copeland. All cars that have competed at each of the first three SCCT events are eligible for the Kyle Larson Racing A-main Bonus, which means they will be competing for a minimum of $3,000-to-win this Friday.

The evening of racing will also be co-sanctioned by the local Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and is part of the “Dalton’s Down Under” New Zealand Qualifying Tour. Camping is available on the Kings County Fairgrounds for those who want to stay the night.

Adult tickets this Friday May 14th cost $20 while juniors, seniors and military are $15. The front gate will open at 3pm with the pit meeting at approximately 4:45. Wheel packing, hot laps and Bianchi Farms qualifying will follow.

Race fans are directed to purchase their tickets online at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1246062&store=11977

The Keller Motors Speedway is a 3/8-mile clay oval located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230. More info can be found at www.racekingsspeedway.com or by visiting the track Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingsSpeedwayOfficialSite

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, Pit Stop USA, Bianchi Farms, Bullard Construction, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.