Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night on tap this Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – May 11, 2021…The El Dorado County Fairgrounds located Placerville Speedway is pleased to host one of its more anticipated events of the season on Saturday, with that being the annual Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night at the races.

All kids 10 and under receive free admission this Saturday during Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night. Upon entry each child will also receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a brand-new bike. As is tradition, children in attendance are invited to race their bikes on the track following heat race competition. Those that participate must wear a helmet and shoes during the festivities.

“This is always a great show for the kids and families to come out and enjoy a night of racing at Placerville Speedway,” commented Russell Motorsports Inc. President and track promoter Scott Russell. “Kids Bike Night has been one of the long-standing events here and we’re happy to allow those 10 and under into the races for free on Saturday. When it comes to the future of our sport the younger generation is extremely important, so we hope everyone can bring their kids and maybe even some of their friends this weekend.”

Tickets for Kids Bike Night this Saturday May 15th are on sale at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-placerville-speedway-championship-pts-race-7-kids-bike-night-tickets-placerville-LGMJZR

As noted, kids 10 and under are free, while all other tickets cost $15 due to continued limitations. Pit passes are also available and can be purchased ahead of time via the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App or at the Pit Booth.

“If you are a kid and love the races, there is nothing more meaningful than having the chance to be on the track with your favorite drivers and all the fans cheering you on,” said 7-time track champion Andy Forsberg. “I remember back in those days growing up. It was a lot of fun and now it is even better as a driver helping these kids during Kids Night. This is a great event for newbies, every family in the county should come and check it out.”

Divisions set to converge at the Placerville Speedway on Saturday include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and the Mini Trucks. It marks the first time in 2021 that all four of the track regulars are in action on the same night.

Point leaders heading into this weekend include Aromas’ Justin Sanders with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Oakley’s Nick Baldwin with the Pure Stocks, Auburn’s Ray Trimble in the Ltd. Late Models and Diamond Springs’ Wyatt Lakin with the Mini Trucks.

The pit gate will open at noon this Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2021 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.