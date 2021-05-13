SWEET SPRINGS POSTPONED

By Richie Murray

Sweet Springs, Missouri (May 13, 2021)………A forecast of showers during the morning hours on Friday, followed by more rain in the afternoon and night on Saturday, has forced postponement of this weekend’s John Hinck Championship USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

The event has been rescheduled for Sunday night, July 11, and will feature an elevated purse!

Sweet Springs will now lead off an action-packed Mid-America Midget Week with five races in four states in a span of seven nights.

Following Sweet Springs, the Mid-America Midget Week tour resumes Tuesday, July 13 at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., Wednesday, July 14 at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kan., and conclude with two dates on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb.

Four previous USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events have been held at Sweet Springs’ 1/6-mile dirt oval, and were won by Logan Seavey (2018), Tanner Carrick (2019), Cannon McIntosh (2020) and Buddy Kofoid (2020).

Additional details on payout, tickets and event times for the July 11 event at Sweet Springs will be announced soon.