Allstar Performance Event List: May 14-16, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 14-16, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday May 14, 2021



Track City/ST Co. Division/Series Event Accord Speedway Accord, NY USA North East Wingless Sprints Anderson Motor Speedway Seneca, SC USA Must See Racing the American Speed Challenge Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH USA AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Eric Phillips Classic Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH USA AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Eric Phillips Classic Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA USA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Big Diamond Speedway Minersville, PA USA American Racing Drivers Club Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Harris Memorial Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Deming Speedway Everson, WA USA Northwest Focus Midget Series Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC USA Virginia Sprint Series Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX USA Sprint Car Bandits Chidren’s Tumor Foundation Night I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI USA All Star Circuit of Champions Mace Thomas Race Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN USA Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA USA Kings of Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Peter Murphy Classic Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA USA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Peter Murphy Classic Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH USA USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Mike Streicher Memorial Longdale Speedway Longdale, OK USA ASCS Sooner Region Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA USA Western Midget Racing Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA USA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA USA Midwest Sprint Touring Series Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK USA USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Southen Raceway Milton, FL USA United Sprint Car Series Southern Raceway Milton, FL USA LoBuck Sprint Car Series Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA USA Winged 358 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO USA USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USA World of Outlaws Morgan Cup

Saturday May 15, 2021



Division/Series Event 34 Raceway West Burlington, IA USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars 35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH USA Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Alien Motor Speedway Roswell, NM USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Anderson Motor Speedway Williamston, SC USA Must See Racing the American Speed Challenge Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD AU Wingless V6 Sprintcars 50 Laps Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Auburndale Speedway Winterhaven, FL USA Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI USA UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Central Missouri Speedway Warrensburg, MO USA POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR USA Limited Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND USA Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS USA United Rebel Sprint Series Dothan Motor Speedway Cottonweood, AL USA LoBuck Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USA AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USA AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA USA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA USA Winged Limited Sprints Hermiston Raceway Heriston, OR USA Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization Hermiston Raceway Heriston, OR USA Washington Midget Racing Association I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City, OK USA POWRi West Midget Car Series I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO USA Rocky Mountain Midget Association I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD USA Northern Outlaw Sprint Association I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX USA Texas Sprint Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Lake View Motor Speedway Nichols, SC USA Carolina Sprint Tour Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK USA Non-Wing Champ Sprints Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH USA NEMA Lites Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH USA NEMA Midget Car Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN USA Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Longdale Speedway Longdale, OK USA ASCS Sooner Region Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH USA Midwest Supermodified Series Maryborough Speedway Tinana QLD AU Midget Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Merced Speedway Merced, CA USA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID USA Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID USA Speed Tour Sprint Car Series Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA USA Allegheny Sprint Tour New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ USA Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY USA Supermodifieds Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA USA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA USA PA Sprint Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USA Western Midget Racing Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI USA Midwest Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR USA Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM USA New Mexico Motor Racing Association Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Northwest Focus Midget Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA USA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Southen Raceway Milton, FL USA United Sprint Car Series Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK USA ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL USA USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH USA 350 Supermodifieds Sunline Speedway Waikerie, SA AU Wingless V6 Sprintcars the Dirt Oval at Route 66 Joliet, IL USA All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association the Dirt Oval at Route 66 Joliet, IL USA Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA USA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Peter Murphy Classic Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA USA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Peter Murphy Classic Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USA Midwest Sprint Car Series Midwest Madness Twin Cities Raceway Park North Vernon, IN USA Steel Block Sprints Association Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne, WV USA RUSH Sprint Car Series Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN USA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap, TN USA ASCS National Tour Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL USA Top Gun Sprint Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH USA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USA World of Outlaws Morgan Cup Woodhull Speedway Woodhull, NY USA Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday May 16, 2021