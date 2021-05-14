Brubaker Earns AFCS Win at Attica; Weaver Scores 60th 305 Victory

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 14, 2021) – Stuart Brubaker admits he got a little complacent while leading the 410 feature at Attica Raceway Park Friday, May 14 for the Eric Phillips 33rd Anniversary Classic. That allowed Chris Andrews to close lap after lap. Late in the race when Andrews showed Brubaker his nose, the track’s 2018 champion got back up on the wheel and Brubaker drove to the victory on American Powersports/The Adkins Group/Smith Paving Night Presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales.

The win was Brubaker’s ninth career win in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints. It also boosts the Fremont, Ohio driver’s standing in the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship 410 Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group and was worth $4,000.

“I started backing my corners up a little bit…you know I’m getting a older and my shoulders get tired. He (Andrews) stuck his nose in there and I was like oh shit I have to pick it back up. I kept missing it down here off two and I’d hit that hole and run underneath it and I could only get about half or three quarter throttle down the back stretch. When we hit it right we can get wide open so I knew we were fine. This is so awesome. These guys have been working their tails off…thank you Donny, Zach, Benji, Tyler…he can’t be here tonight…my girlfriend isn’t here and my daughter…everybody has been busting their butts on this family owned team to get it to where we are at tonight,” said Brubaker beside his Edward Jones, Tri County Tarp, Dave Story Equipment, Kyle Daugherty Century 21, Bolte Real Estate, Randy Beeker Excavating, SRM Construction, KS Sales & Service, Speedways Bar & Grill, Handy Grafix, Gressman Powersports, Schaeffer’s Oil, Phillips Electric, Hoffbauer Disposal Services, Finish Line Race Fuels backed machine.

Mansfield, Ohio’s Matt Irey, Attica’s 2016 late model track champion, survived a tangle with a lapped car coming to the checkers to claim his second win of the season in the Propane.com/Dirt Nerd’s Podcast UMP Late Models. It was his 7th career win at Attica and moved him to within six markers of Ryan Markham for the lead in the track’s points.

“Nothing against the guys that are out there racing….just hold your line. That’s all we ask…the faster cars just want you to hold your line. Then it doesn’t nearly cost you a race like that. We had a really, really good race car. Started seventh and before I knew it I was up to second and I was like oh man we got something. I can’t thank everyone enough…Brent at Accu-Force, Robin, Rod Eddleblute’s Garage, my mom, my dad, my wife, Justin, Chris whose at home…he gets the tires ready for us…all my sponsors,” said Irey of his Dalton Garage Door, Nugen Led Lights, Artizian Concrete, RL Bond Septic, Specialty Tree Service, Kilgore & Harring CPA, Shagalees backed #36.

After opening the season with three straight wins in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints, five time Attica division champion Paul Weaver went through some bad luck, including a blown engine a couple of weeks ago. The Fremont, Ohio driver took the lead new division track record holder Jamie Miller with just seven laps to go and went on to score his 60th career victory in the division. It was also a great points night in the NAPA of Bryan AFCS 305 Sprint Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“We kind of figured they were doing something to get the track really good for the outlaws next week so we didn’t want to over tighten it ….it was just maneuverable. This was the second race on this motor…it was Chase Dunham’s motor that Bob Hampshire…thank God he let me borrow it…he was keeping it for Creed (Kemenah, his grandson) for the end of this year possibly. It’s mine now. I have to thank Bob Hampshire, Daniel for being there, B&B Drain, Pam and Steve Brown, M&L Excavating and everyone that helps,” said Weaver.

At the drop of the green for the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main, pole-sitter Brubaker jumped into the lead over Duane Zablocki, Brandon Spithaler, Cole Macedo, Chris Andrews, Nate Dussel and Caleb Griffith. Brubaker quickly pulled away to a nearly three second lead by lap six with Spithaler and Macedo moving into second and third respectively.

A caution on lap 11 wiped out Brubaker’s big lead and another a lap later kept the field close. Brubaker executed perfect restarts and drove away as Spithaler and Andrews battled for second with Andrews gaining the spot on lap 14. With six laps to go, Andrews began closing on Brubaker, chopping a tenth of a second off lap after lap.

With a hand full of laps remaining Andrews showed Brubaker his nose which prompted the leader to sit up and drive which he did to take the win over Andrews, Spithaler, DJ Foos and Macedo.

Jim Gingery and Markham brought the field to green for the 25 lap Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Model A-main with Markham gaining the advantage over Gingery, Casey Noonan, Tyler Thompson, Irey and Justin Chance. While Markham drove away, a tremendous battle ensued for second with Gingery, Noonan, Thompson and Irey with Noonan taking the spot on lap three while Irey moved into third.

Markham jumped the cushion in turn four on lap four and that allowed Irey to close. The duo battled side by side over the next three laps before Irey took the lead on lap seven and began to pull away as they raced into traffic. Thompson drove into second on lap 13 and was closing on Irey when the leader also bobbled on the cushion in turn four on lap 15 but was saved by a debris caution.

On the restart Irey pulled away again while Markham rallied to regain second. With four laps to go Markham had pulled right on Irey’s rear bumper. The battle was taking place as they raced through traffic. Coming to the checkers, Irey made heavy contact with a lapped car but made a great save to drive to the win over Markham, Thompson, Chance and Devin Shiels.

At the start of the 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 A-main, two time track champion and new track record holder Jamie Miller quickly established himself as the car to beat as he quickly pulled away from the field. A good fight for second between Kody Brewer, Seth Schneider and Weaver took place until a caution on lap seven.

When the green flew again so did Miller as Schneider and Weaver gave chase. Weaver took second on lap 12 and quickly cut into Miller’s lead. Weaver drove under Miller on lap 18 but Miller fought back. Weaver was able to move around in lapped traffic and drove away for the win over Miller, Steve Rando, Brewer and Schneider.

Attica Raceway Park will host the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for a $10,000 to win affair on the Kistler Engines Classic Friday, May 21. The 305 sprints will also be in action. For reserve seats go to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the banner at the top of the home page.

Fans and race teams should visit www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About American Powersports – www.americanpowersport.com

At American Powersports we are power sports enthusiasts, and we are excited to help you experience the fun and adventure that a quality Can-Am®, Arctic Cat®, Polaris®, Suzuki, and Yamaha can bring into your life! American Powersports in Sandusky, on Milan Rd. beside Meiers and in Findlay along I-75 Exit 161 offers the best in new and pre-owned ATVs, motorcycles, trailers, snowmobiles, or UTVs. At American Powersports our service department will help you maintain your vehicle so it runs for years. And our parts department has the largest selection of parts and accessories in the area. Find out more at www.americanpowersport.com

About Smith Paving – www.spenorwalk.com

Established in 1978, Smith Paving and Excavating in Norwalk, Ohio is a specialty contractor with emphasis on miscellaneous concrete work. Their expertise over the years includes concrete streets, curb and gutter, drives and sidewalk. Smith Paving is diverse enough to handle slipping concrete barrier walls and white topping overlay to stamped concrete drives, walks and stamped barrier wall.

About The Adkins Group

The Adkins Group, based in Fremont, Ohio, has been meeting the fencing and sanitation needs of Northwest Ohio for over 50 years. Adkins Fence offers many different styles of fence in wood, vinyl, aluminum and chain linked materials. In addition to fences we also guard rail, dog kennels, gate operators and accessories. Adkins Sanitation offers a wide variety of sanitary and septic services that include unplugging drain lines, pumping septic or holding tanks, video inspection of underground drain lines cleaning catch basins and renting portable restrooms. For fencing and sanitary needs contact the Adkins group at www.adkins-group.com

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 14, 2021

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.607; 2.23-Chris Andrews, 12.630; 3.25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.695; 4.5T-Travis Philo, 12.715; 5.1-Nate Dussel, 12.720; 6.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.740; 7.09-Craig Mintz, 12.758; 8.18-Cole Macedo, 12.779; 9.11N-Harli White, 12.793; 10.3C-Cale Conley, 12.804; 11.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.838; 12.33W-Caleb Griffith, 12.846; 13.12-Kyle Capodice, 12.853; 14.22S-Brandon Spithaler, 12.865; 15.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.879; 16.55-CJ Leary, 12.926; 17.28-Skyler Gee, 12.927; 18.14-Chad Kemenah, 13.034; 19.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.089; 20.15-Mitch Harble, 13.157; 21.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.182; 22.27S-John Ivy, 13.183; 23.83-Wes McIntyre, 13.266; 24.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.517;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3] ; 4. 23-Chris Andrews[4] ; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[5] ; 6. 28-Skyler Gee[8] ; 7. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 55-CJ Leary[1] ; 2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2] ; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 5. 11N-Harli White[3] ; 6. 14-Chad Kemenah[6] ; 7. 27S-John Ivy[7] ; 8. 83-Wes McIntyre[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[1] ; 2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2] ; 3. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 4. 3C-Cale Conley[3] ; 5. 2L-Landon LaLonde[5] ; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[7] ; 7. 15-Mitch Harble[6] ; 8. 70-Henry Malcuit[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 28-Skyler Gee[1] ; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 3. 14-Chad Kemenah[2] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[4] ; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7] ; 6. 27S-John Ivy[5] ; 7. 15-Mitch Harble[6] ; 8. 83-Wes McIntyre[8] ; 9. 70-Henry Malcuit[9]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 2. 23-Chris Andrews[7] ; 3. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[8] ; 5. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 6. 33W-Caleb Griffith[5] ; 7. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 8. 3C-Cale Conley[12] ; 9. 09-Craig Mintz[13] ; 10. 25R-Jordan Ryan[11] ; 11. 28-Skyler Gee[16] ; 12. 3J-Trey Jacobs[20] ; 13. 55-CJ Leary[10] ; 14. 27S-John Ivy[21] ; 15. 11N-Harli White[14] ; 16. 2L-Landon LaLonde[15] ; 17. 12-Kyle Capodice[19] ; 18. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[2] ; 19. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 20. 14-Chad Kemenah[18]

Hard Charger: 3J-Trey Jacobs +8

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.350; 2.X-Mike Keegan, 13.452; 3.3V-Chris Verda, 13.630; 4.3X-Brandon Riehl, 13.661; 5.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.662; 6.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.700; 7.12F-Matt Foos, 13.708; 8.19R-Steve Rando, 13.779; 9.36-Seth Schneider, 13.787; 10.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 13.793; 11.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.853; 12.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.951; 13.97-Kyle Peters, 13.982; 14.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.984; 15.29-Kyle Farmer, 13.988; 16.5M-Mike Moore, 13.989; 17.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.009; 18.5-Kody Brewer, 14.139; 19.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.164; 20.27-Joey Pendergrass, 14.186; 21.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.209; 22.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.374; 23.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.494; 24.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.504; 25.51-Garrett Craine, 14.512; 26.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.524; 27.6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 14.650; 28.2-Brenden Torok, 14.673; 29.34-Judson Dickerson, 14.870; 30.27D-Steve Dolphin, 15.578; 31.22-Justin Lusk, 15.892; 32.63-Randy Ruble, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5] ; 4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[2] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[3] ; 7. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6] ; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1] ; 4. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5] ; 6. 34-Judson Dickerson[7] ; 7. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[6] ; 8. 22-Justin Lusk[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 2. 29-Kyle Farmer[1] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 5. 61-Tyler Shullick[6] ; 6. 97-Kyle Peters[5] ; 7. Z10-Brandon Moore[7] ; 8. 2-Brenden Torok[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[3] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 3. 32- Bryce Lucius[4] ; 4. 51-Garrett Craine[7] ; 5. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 7. 27D-Steve Dolphin[8] ; 8. 27-Joey Pendergrass[1]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2] ; 2. 97-Kyle Peters[4] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[3] ; 6. Z10-Brandon Moore[6] ; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[8] ; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[7]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 13-Jeremy Duposki[1] ; 2. 34-Judson Dickerson[3] ; 3. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[5] ; 4. 22-Justin Lusk[7] ; 5. 27-Joey Pendergrass[8] ; 6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[2] ; 7. 27D-Steve Dolphin[6] ; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 6. 12F-Matt Foos[7] ; 7. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[15] ; 8. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[11] ; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12] ; 10. 97-Kyle Peters[19] ; 11. 5M-Mike Moore[8] ; 12. 32-Bryce Lucius[14] ; 13. 61-Tyler Shullick[17] ; 14. 13-Jeremy Duposki[18] ; 15. 34-Judson Dickerson[20] ; 16. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[22] ; 17. X-Mike Keegan[6] ; 18. X15-Kasey Ziebold[21] ; 19. 51-Garrett Craine[16] ; 20. 3X-Brandon Riehl[9] ; 21. 29-Kyle Farmer[10] ; 22. 9R-Logan Riehl[13]

Hard Charger: 97-Kyle Peters +9

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.36-Matt Irey, 14.787; 2.92-Justin Chance, 14.838; 3.50-Ryan Missler, 14.852; 4.59-Larry Bellman, 14.873; 5.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.906; 6.94-Mike Bores, 15.156; 7.3-Matt Miller, 15.197; 8.ID=22342- , 15.268; 9.51-Devin Shiels, 15.268; 10.T2-Tyler Thompson, 15.271; 11.03-Jim Gingery, 15.382; 12.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.428; 13.29-Nate Potts, 15.436; 14.53-Hillard Miller, 15.441; 15.75-Dusty Moore, 15.545; 16.56-BJ Gregory, 15.605; 17.101-Chester Fitch, 15.743; 18.25-Ryan Eddleblute, 15.754; 19.28-Kent Brewer, 15.771; 20.23H-Craig Hartong, 15.811; 21.16-Steve Sabo, 16.140; 22.69R-Doug Baird, 16.633; 23.2Z-Zack Miller, 16.659; 24.00-Ryan Shepherd, 17.814; 25.12-Bobby Michaels, 18.548;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[3] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 4. 59-Larry Bellman[2] ; 5. 53-Hillard Miller[5] ; 6. 75-Dusty Moore[6] ; 7. 28-Kent Brewer[7] ; 8. 23H-Craig Hartong[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey[4] ; 2. 3-Matt Miller[3] ; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[1] ; 4. 03-Jim Gingery[2] ; 5. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[5] ; 6. 2Z-Zack Miller[6] ; 7. 12-Bobby Michaels[8] ; 8. 00-Ryan Shepherd[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. T2-Tyler Thompson[2] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 3. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 4. 29-Nate Potts[1] ; 5. 56-BJ Gregory[5] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[7] ; 7. 101-Chester Fitch[6] ; 8. 69R-Doug Baird[8]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 75-Dusty Moore[1] ; 2. 28-Kent Brewer[4] ; 3. 16-Steve Sabo[3] ; 4. 69R-Doug Baird[9] ; 5. 23H-Craig Hartong[7] ; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[6] ; 7. 2Z-Zack Miller[2] ; 8. 00-Ryan Shepherd[8] ; 9. 12-Bobby Michaels[5]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey[7] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[2] ; 3. T2-Tyler Thompson[5] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[6] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[10] ; 6. 1N-Casey Noonan[3] ; 7. 50-Ryan Missler[11] ; 8. 59-Larry Bellman[9] ; 9. 29-Nate Potts[12] ; 10. 94-Mike Bores[8] ; 11. 75-Dusty Moore[16] ; 12. 53-Hillard Miller[13] ; 13. 28-Kent Brewer[17] ; 14. 25-Ryan Eddleblute[14] ; 15. 69R-Doug Baird[19] ; 16. 23H-Craig Hartong[20] ; 17. 56-BJ Gregory[15] ; 18. 3-Matt Miller[4] ; 19. 16-Steve Sabo[18] ; 20. 03-Jim Gingery[1]

Hard Charger: 36-Matt Irey +6