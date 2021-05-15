Bittinger Wins at Trail-Way

HANOVER, Penn. (May 14, 2021) — Mike Bittinger won the 358 sprint car feature Friday at Trail-Way Speedway. Bittinger started on the pole and held off fellow front row starter Travis Scott for the victory. Chad Criswell, Brett Wanner, and Steve Wilbur rounded out the top five.

Trail-Way Speedway

Hanover, Pennsylvania

Friday May 14, 2021

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 59-Steve Wilbur

2. 5-Travis Scott

3. 1-Cody Phillips

4. 6-Tim McClelland

5. 13-Bo Gordon Jr

6. 27-Jacob Galloway

7. 55-Tony Hippensteel II

DNS: 23-Justin Foster

Heat Race #2

1. 99-Zachary Cool

2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle

3. 54-Brett Wanner

4. 77-David Holbrook

5. 44-Steven Cox

6. 22B-Nat Tuckey

7. 26-Hank Donovan Jr

Heat Race #3

1. 35-Steve Owings

2. 33-Riley Emig

3. 84M-Chad Criswell

4. 2-Kody Hartlaub

5. 69X-Cameron Smith

6. 51-Austen Treuchet

7. 2D-Dylan Orwig

Heat Race #4

1. 66A-Cody Fletcher

2. 12-Mike Bittinger

3. 00-Chris Frank

4. 8CR-Mason Chaney

5. 17-Andrew Hake

6. 69-Justice Forbes

7. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh

B-Main

1. 51-Austen Treuchet

2. 27-Jacob Galloway

3. 69-Justice Forbes

4. 2D-Dylan Orwig

5. 55-Tony Hippensteel II

DNS: 22B-Nat Tuckey

DNS: 26-Hank Donovan Jr

DNS: 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh

DNS: 23-Justin Foster

A-Main

1. 12-Mike Bittinger

2. 5-Travis Scott

3. 84M-Chad Criswell

4. 54-Brett Wanner

5. 59-Steve Wilbur

6. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle

7. 77-David Holbrook

8. 2-Kody Hartlaub

9. 00-Chris Frank

10. 51-Austen Treuchet

11. 99-Zachary Cool

12. 33-Riley Emig

13. 1-Cody Phillips

14. 8CR-Mason Chaney

15. 44-Steven Cox

16. 69X-Cameron Smith

17. 13-Bo Gordon Jr

18. 35-Steve Owings

19. 66A-Cody Fletcher

20. 6-Tim McClelland

21. 17-Andrew Hake

22. 27-Jacob Galloway

23. 69-Justice Forbes

24. 2D-Dylan Orwig