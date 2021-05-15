Bittinger Wins at Trail-Way

HANOVER, Penn. (May 14, 2021) — Mike Bittinger won the 358 sprint car feature Friday at Trail-Way Speedway. Bittinger started on the pole and held off fellow front row starter Travis Scott for the victory. Chad Criswell, Brett Wanner, and Steve Wilbur rounded out the top five.
Trail-Way Speedway
Hanover, Pennsylvania
Friday May 14, 2021
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 59-Steve Wilbur
2. 5-Travis Scott
3. 1-Cody Phillips
4. 6-Tim McClelland
5. 13-Bo Gordon Jr
6. 27-Jacob Galloway
7. 55-Tony Hippensteel II
DNS: 23-Justin Foster
Heat Race #2
1. 99-Zachary Cool
2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle
3. 54-Brett Wanner
4. 77-David Holbrook
5. 44-Steven Cox
6. 22B-Nat Tuckey
7. 26-Hank Donovan Jr
Heat Race #3
1. 35-Steve Owings
2. 33-Riley Emig
3. 84M-Chad Criswell
4. 2-Kody Hartlaub
5. 69X-Cameron Smith
6. 51-Austen Treuchet
7. 2D-Dylan Orwig
Heat Race #4
1. 66A-Cody Fletcher
2. 12-Mike Bittinger
3. 00-Chris Frank
4. 8CR-Mason Chaney
5. 17-Andrew Hake
6. 69-Justice Forbes
7. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh
B-Main
1. 51-Austen Treuchet
2. 27-Jacob Galloway
3. 69-Justice Forbes
4. 2D-Dylan Orwig
5. 55-Tony Hippensteel II
DNS: 22B-Nat Tuckey
DNS: 26-Hank Donovan Jr
DNS: 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh
DNS: 23-Justin Foster
A-Main
1. 12-Mike Bittinger
2. 5-Travis Scott
3. 84M-Chad Criswell
4. 54-Brett Wanner
5. 59-Steve Wilbur
6. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle
7. 77-David Holbrook
8. 2-Kody Hartlaub
9. 00-Chris Frank
10. 51-Austen Treuchet
11. 99-Zachary Cool
12. 33-Riley Emig
13. 1-Cody Phillips
14. 8CR-Mason Chaney
15. 44-Steven Cox
16. 69X-Cameron Smith
17. 13-Bo Gordon Jr
18. 35-Steve Owings
19. 66A-Cody Fletcher
20. 6-Tim McClelland
21. 17-Andrew Hake
22. 27-Jacob Galloway
23. 69-Justice Forbes
24. 2D-Dylan Orwig