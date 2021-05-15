Grant Charges from 15th to Win BOSS Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (May 15, 2021) — Justin Grant won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Grant charged from 15th starting spot for the victory. Brady Bacon, Thomas Meseraull, Nick Bilbee, and Tyler Kendall rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday May 15, 2021

Feature:

1. 4-Justin Grant

2. 99-Brady Bacon

3. 00-Thomas Meseraull

4. 17-Nick Bilbee

5. 20-Tyler Kendall

6. 79BT-Max Guliford

7. 4J-Justin Owen

8. 33M-Matt Westfall

9. 5J-Joss Moffatt

10. 76-J.J. Hughes

11. 34C-Sterling Cling

12. 4P-Scotty Weir

13. 18-Dallas Hewitt

14. 52-Issac Chapple

15. 10-Saban Bibent

16. 78-Rob Caho Jr.

17. 87-Paul Dues

18. 82-Mike Miller

19. 26W-Cody White

20. 34-Parker Fredrickson

21. 7-Tony mcVey

22. 58-Jamie Fredrickson