Grant Charges from 15th to Win BOSS Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (May 15, 2021) — Justin Grant won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Grant charged from 15th starting spot for the victory. Brady Bacon, Thomas Meseraull, Nick Bilbee, and Tyler Kendall rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday May 15, 2021
Feature:
1. 4-Justin Grant
2. 99-Brady Bacon
3. 00-Thomas Meseraull
4. 17-Nick Bilbee
5. 20-Tyler Kendall
6. 79BT-Max Guliford
7. 4J-Justin Owen
8. 33M-Matt Westfall
9. 5J-Joss Moffatt
10. 76-J.J. Hughes
11. 34C-Sterling Cling
12. 4P-Scotty Weir
13. 18-Dallas Hewitt
14. 52-Issac Chapple
15. 10-Saban Bibent
16. 78-Rob Caho Jr.
17. 87-Paul Dues
18. 82-Mike Miller
19. 26W-Cody White
20. 34-Parker Fredrickson
21. 7-Tony mcVey
22. 58-Jamie Fredrickson