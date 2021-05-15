Jordon Mallett Wins Battle at the Beach Feature Friday at Southern Raceway

From Pete Walton

MILTON, Fla. (May 14, 2021) — Greenbrier, Arkansas’ Jordon Mallett raced from the K&N Filters Pole Position into the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane as the winner the 25-lap USCS Battle at the Beach 2021 Round 2 preliminary main event at Southern Raceway on Friday night. The two-time USCS National Champion held of defending USCS Southern Thunder Tour Champion and 2020 USCS Rookie of the Year, Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina who kept the pressure the entire distance until they crossed the checkers for the win.

The win was Mallett’s second USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour win of the season. It came after the hard driving Arkansan had to take a seven-week racing hiatus after breaking his arm in an off-track accident. The win on Friday night was his first weekend back in action.

Leoffler was followed across the finish line by the current USCS National points leader and Hall of Famer, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio in third place. Kyle Amerson from Montgomery, Alabama was the fourth finisher and Hayden Campbell from Montverde, Florida rounded out the top five.

The 2015 USCS Rookie of the Year, Nick Snyder from Marco Island, Florida led the next flight of drivers in sixth place followed by Jacksonville, Florida’s Terry Witherspoon in seventh. The 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Rookie of the Year and previous 2021 feature winner, Landon Britt from Atoka, Tennessee was eighth followed by the series defending and thirteen time National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee while another past USCS Rookie of the Year and feature winner, Michael Miller from Van Cleave, Mississippi rounded out the top ten.

Terry Gray kicked of the evening’s action by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash for the top six cars from the last USCS event. Danny Smith won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Hayden Campbell reached the checkers first in the Brown and Miller Racing Solution Second Heat and Terry Witherspoon closed out the preliminary qualifying events with a win in the JJ Supply of N.C. third heatrace.

United Sprint Car Series

Southern Raceway

Milton, Florida

Friday May 14, 2021

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Danny Smith[1]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]

3. 10-Terry Gray[3]

4. 4M-Michael Miller[4]

5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]

6. 77-Jeff Smith[2]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Hayden Campbell[1]

2. 22-Connor Leoffler[4]

3. 83R-Mark Ruel Jr[3]

4. 10L-Landon Britt[6]

5. 83-Bob Auld[2]

DNS: 88-Brandon Blenden

JJ Supply Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 43-Terry Witherspoon[1]

2. 29-Kyle Amerson[3]

3. 4B-Billy Boyd Jr[4]

4. 116-Nick Snyder[6]

5. 67-Brian Thomas[2]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[5]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[3]

2. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]

3. 4-Danny Smith[6]

4. 67-Brian Thomas[2]

5. 10L-Landon Britt[4]

6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[5]

RockAuto.com USCS Feature (25 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]

2. 22-Connor Leoffler[2]

3. 4-Danny Smith[3]

4. 29-Kyle Amerson[6]

5. 5-Hayden Campbell[4]

6. 116-Nick Snyder[9]

7. 43-Terry Witherspoon[5]

8. 10L-Landon Britt[8]

9. 10-Terry Gray[10]

10. 4M-Michael Miller[12]

11. 88-Brandon Blenden[18]

12. 83R-Mark Ruel Jr[11]

13. 7E-Eric Gunderson[13]

14. 4B-Billy Boyd Jr[7]

15. 67-Brian Thomas[15]

16. 28-Jeff Willingham[16]

17. 77-Jeff Smith[17]

18. 83-Bob Auld[14]