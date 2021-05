Kyle Pierce Scores First Career Sprint Car Victory at Penn Can

SUSQUEHANNA, Penn. (May 14, 2021) — Kyle Pierce won the Capital Region Sprintcar Agency feature Friday night at Penn Can Speedway. The win was the first for Pierce in his sprint car career. Jeff Trombley, Dalton Herrick, Dana Wagner, and hard charger Thoams Radivoy from 10th starting position rounded out the top five.

Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Penn Can Speedway

Susquehanna, Pennsylvania

Friday May 14, 2021

Feature:

1. 9K-Kyle Pierce

2. 3A-Jeff Trombley

3. 29-Dalton Herrick

4. 25W-Dana Wagner

5. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy

6. 13T-Trevor Years

7. 18C-Dan Craun

8. 28-Ronnie Greek

9. 56D-Peter Dance

10. 41J-Josh Flint

11. 17E-Ethan Gray

12. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles

13. 22M-Matt Priscott

14. J27-John Cunningham

15. 112-Mike VanPelt