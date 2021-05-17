Sides Patiently Waiting to Return to Racing Following Highway Crash

Inside Line Promotions

BARTLETT, Tenn. (May 17, 2021) – Jason Sides remains sidelined following an unfortunate incident last week.

The veteran World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series driver was rear ended at a high rate of speed while traveling to Pennsylvania. The impact that occurred on a freeway in Ohio shoved the back door of his trailer into his sprint car. The team missed last week’s races in Pennsylvania and will likely be out of action this week.

“We’re still in limbo, waiting on insurance,” Sides said. “We had a trailer lined up to be able to race this weekend, but it was sold so that fell through.”

Sides said his team returned to the shop in Tennessee and used a forklift to remove the rear door of the trailer. He had to build a custom ramp to exit the race car and mule from inside the trailer as the back door works as a ramp.

“When we got hit the door pushed the rear bumper into the tail tank, but the race car is mostly okay,” he said. “A couple of cabinet doors fell off inside the trailer. Most of the damage is to the rear of the trailer. Right now we’re dealing with insurance and hopefully we can get back to racing very soon. Fortunately, we are all okay so that’s the most important thing.”

Sides said it will be a week-to-week decision on when he is able to put together an opportunity to resume racing.

SEASON STATS –

21 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 7 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

