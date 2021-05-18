ONLINE COMPETITION MEETING SET FOR MAY 19

By Tommy Goudge

(May 17, 2021) – Officials from the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car series and Action Sprint Tour have scheduled an online interactive competition meeting for Wednesday, May 19.

All Sprint Car teams planning to compete in Knights of Thunder and/or Action Sprint Tour events during the 2021 season are invited and encouraged to participate in the meeting, which will be hosted on the GForceTV YouTube channel. Race formats, memberships, point funds, and rules clarifications are among the topics on the agenda. Updates on the schedules for each series will also be provided, as the recent extension of the Ontario government’s stay-at-home order has affected several upcoming events.

What: Knights of Thunder and Action Sprint Tour Competition Meeting

When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: https://youtu.be/NKkIPhZHCh8

Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Knights of Thunder for news and updates on Eastern Canada’s newest racing series.

About the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series: Founded in 2021, Knights of Thunder is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. The 2021 schedule consists of 26 events at seven different venues in the province; each event will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The 2021 Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Ohsweken Speedway Racesource, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Ackland Insurance, Hoosier Tire Canada, and EPIC Racewear. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.

Website: www.knightsofthunder.com

Twitter: @KoTSprints

Facebook: KnightsofThunderSprintCars

Instagram: @knightsofthunder

YouTube: GForceTV