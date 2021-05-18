Robinson Picks Up First Career Placerville Speedway Feature Event Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

A busy two-day stretch of racing for Ryan Robinson and Weiher Racing culminated with Robinson picking up his first career win at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night.

“It was a long two days for our race team, and I really have to thank Todd Weiher and all of the guys for their hard work,” Robinson said. “We had a pretty decent night on Friday night in Hanford (CA) with the SCCT, and on Saturday night we were able to get a win at Placerville Speedway.”

Making the trip to Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, CA on Friday night, Robinson got the night started by timing in third fastest in his qualifying group. Lining up on the outside of the front row for heat race action, Robinson would get over the edge of the track in turns one and two, as he slipped all the way back to eighth.

A couple of rare restart opportunities allowed Robinson to get back in the mix, and he would actually make a bid for the win and ultimately finish second.

Lining up 10th in the feature event, Robinson admittedly missed a couple of his decisions on the car leading up the feature. On a very slick surface that ultimately took rubber in the closing laps, Robinson would hold his position in the Top-10 as he ended the night with a seventh-place finish.

Making the trip north on Saturday night to compete at Placerville Speedway, Robinson would get his night underway by timing in eighth fastest in qualifications.

Again, lining up on the front row of his heat race, Robinson would take advantage of the prime starting spot as he raced his way to the win and earned a spot in the nightly redraw.

Pulling the three, the Roseville, CA driver would take the green flag from the second row for the 25-lap feature event. When the race came to life, Robinson would quickly jump into second as he chased after the early leader, Michael Ing.

Able to get Ing on the fifth lap, Robinson would set a torrid pace on the ¼ mile bullring. While numerous stoppages would slow the flow of the race, Robinson never faltered as he was able to grab his first win at the facility he grew up watching his dad have so much success at.

“We were really good in the feature event on Saturday night,” Robinson said. “My crew guy Timmy pulled us the three pill, and I knew once the race went green we had a good car. There were quite a few yellows, but restarts let us get out in open air and check out. Big thanks to Todd and everyone for working so hard despite a late night on Friday.”

Weiher Racing would like to thank Mako Farms, Inc., LP Holdings, Roseville Precision, Inc., Escalon Body and Frame, Seth’s Racing Engines, Papa Chuck, Dave Harvey Trucking, and Morrison Concrete for their support in 2021!

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-11, Wins-1, Top 5’s-3, Top 10’s-10

ON TAP: Robinson and Weiher Racing return to action on May 30th at Marysville Raceway, but Saturday night Robinson will pilot the Phulps Racing No. 56 in Petaluma, CA.

