Bradley Terrell Takes Round Three of Hunt Series Action

-Merced, CA)- Saturday night at Merced Speedway in Merced, CA, Bradley Terrell picked up his first series win of the season as he made a late move to secure the victory.

When the race went green it was Marcus Hardina leading the opening circuits, however he would have his hands full with Shawn Jones. As Jones ran in second for the first four stanzas, he would make his move to the lead of the fifth lap.

Out in front, Jones looked poised to pick up his second consecutive win with the series, but a few spots back, Bradley Terrell was building up steam as he clawed his way forward from his sixth starting position.

Continuing to lead the way, Jones looked strong on the Merced Speedway bullring, however, Terrell was up into second at the race’s halfway point.

As the laps wound down, Terrell would make his move on the 22nd lap as he surged to the lead, and went on to capture the win.

Jones would hang on to second, as Hardina, Nick Robfogel, and Daniel Whitley rounded out the Top-5.

All in all, 30 cars checked in for the series’ third event of the season, and in time trials it was Jacob Williams earning Ashley Van Den Berg Home Loans Fast Time honors.

Robfogel won Benic Enterprises heat No. 1, Whitely won Brown and Miller Heat No. 2, Jones took King Racing Products Heat No. 3, and Terrell won Santomauro Racing Products Heat No. 4.

Williams, Bob Newberry, Heath Holdsclaw, and Rory McLaughlin all transferred out of the ‘B’, while fifth finishing Jeffrey Scotto took the Benic Enterprises First Non Transfer Award.

After lining up 14th and finishing seventh, Jake Morgan was the Santomauro Racing Products Hard Charger.

A MAIN RESULTS

1. Bradley Terrell #11BT

2. Shawn Jones #14

3. Marcus Hardina #21X

4. Nick Robfogel #3

5. Daniel Whitley #6K

6. Shawn Arriaga #56

7. Jake Morgan #51

8. Cameron Martin #11

9. Tim Sherman Jr. #1JR

10.Trevor Schmid #82

11.Brent Steck #2STX

12.Nathan Schank #1S

13.Scott Chapeta #32

14.Jacob Williams #13W

15.Tony Bernard #50

16.Jarrett Soares #12

17.Bob Newberry #36

18.Rory McLaughlin #MR6

19.Travis DeGaton #49

20.Heath Holdsclaw #33

ON TAP: The next race for the series will be Saturday night at Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, CA.

WINNERS: Jake Morgan (April 3rd Placerville Speedway), Shawn Jones (April 17th Petaluma Speedway), Bradley Terrell (May 15th Merced Speedway)

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleeson brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 saw Gleeson come back aboard. 2021 the series will be in action on 13 occasions as they visit five different Northern California venues.