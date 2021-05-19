RacinBoys Broadcasting Network Producing Three Live Video Streams and Two Audio Broadcasts This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 18, 2021) – The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour ventures to Illinois and Arkansas this weekend and the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will be right there in the thick of the action.

RacinBoys All Access subscribers will be able to watch lap by lap of the ASCS National Tour races on Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., and on Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Additionally, an ASCS Mid-South Region and ASCS Lone Star Region event on Friday at Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Ark., will have a live video broadcast as well.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

Blake Hahn took over the lead in the ASCS National Tour championship standings thanks to his triumph during last Saturday’s race in Tennessee. He leads the series by only 14 points over Matt Covington with J.J. Hickle 22 points behind Hahn heading into this weekend’s doubleheader.

Dustin Gates has an eight-point advantage over Kyle Amerson in the ASCS Mid-South Region standings and Hickle is on top of the ASCS Lone Star Region standings.

Also of note, RacinBoys members can listen to a free live audio broadcast of the United Rebel Sprint Series races on Friday at Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kan., and on Saturday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.

The time is also getting closer for the new RacinBoys app, which is coming this spring to several streaming options including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV.

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .