Brian Brown Records First Win of Season During Bull Haulers Brawl at Jackson Motorplex

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 19, 2021) – Brian Brown captured his first feature victory of the season last Friday during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

It marked his first career Northern Outlaw Sprint Association triumph and his first win at Jackson Motorplex since May 2017.

May 14 – Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

“It was a great event with Tod (Quiring) and Folkens Brothers Trucking putting it on,” Brown said. “The Jackson Nationals is coming up so we wanted to get good laps there.

“It started off good and we were able to qualify quickest in our group. The track was a bit narrow in the heat and we finished fourth. We redrew the No. 2 to start on the outside of the front row for the main event. We got the lead right away and got held up one time in traffic. Skylar (Prochaska) was able to sneak by. We had a double-file restart a few laps later. Our Garrett Racing engine took off great. I was able to lead the rest of the way. We got back to traffic and I felt like we made some good laps. It was a good night to get a win out of the way. It’s not early, early in the season, but somewhat early. Chad gave me a great car. Dad did a great job that night and I even had to have Heather work that night because Nate wasn’t able to be with us.”

May 15 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 2 (6); Feature: Rained Out (6).

“Confidence breeds confidence, especially after you win,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter what you win, where you win, who was there; a win is a win. When you get in that truck and head down the road, you have that sense of, ‘Okay, we can do this and let’s get after it.’ When you have a good night and then roll it out of the trailer as the fastest in hot laps like we were the confidence grows. That shows how good our car is right now. We qualified second quickest and went from sixth to second in our heat race. We were supposed to line up sixth in the feature and then the rains came.”

UP NEXT – Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

“They have double features this weekend because of the rainout last Saturday,” Brown said. “It’ll be exciting for the fans to see two races and it’s an opportunity for us to win two races.”

SEASON STATS –

20 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 6 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 18 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – C & M Lawn & Landscape

C & M Lawn & Landscape is a lawn and landscaping business that takes care of lawn care needs, including mowing, weed eating, landscaping and whatever else needs to be done. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/lawncareneeds/ .

“They maintain the landscaping at our shop and my house,” Brown said. “They do the little things that give us the extra time to work on the race car. I recommend anyone looking for lawn and landscaping in mid-Missouri to give them a call.”

