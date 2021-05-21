PACE PERFORMANCE RUSH SPRINT CARS TO BE PRESENTED BY TERRY BOWSER EXCAVATING AT SHARON IN 2021

From Sharon Speedway

(Hartford, OH)…The Pace Performance RUSH Sprint Cars are in their fourth season of competition this year. The Chevrolet Performance 602 crate engine powered non-wing Sprint Car division will be presented by Terry Bowser Excavating at Sharon Speedway in 2021. The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprints will make their first of 11 appearances this Saturday night (May 22) competing for $800 to-win with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars will return to Sharon the next two Saturday nights as well on May 29 and June 5. The RUSH Sprints will share the card with the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars on Tuesday, June 15 and Sunday, July 11. Other appearances include June 26, July 17 with the RUSH Late Model Touring Series, July 31, August 14, August 28 for the $1,000 to-win “Legends Remembered”, and on September 10 for the “Apple Festival Nationals”.

The RUSH Sprints have raced three times this year around the circuit with three different winners including Gale Ruth, Jr. (April 17 at Tyler County), Chad Ruhlman (May 2 at Tri-City), and Kevin Ruhlman (May 15 at Tyler County). The RUSH Sprints will battle for a $20,000 Weekly Series Championship presented by Equipment Rental Options with $5,000 going to the 2021 champion. Drivers’ best 12 point finishes from throughout the 2021 season will be utilized.

Chad Ruhlman, who was the 2018 and 2019 $5,000 RUSH Weekly Series Champion, is back for a full season after taking 2020 off, but this time driving for new RUSH Sprint Car owner Tim Engles. Jeremy Weaver was the 2020 Series champion aboard Ted Hull’s #41, which sees “410” great Rod George now behind the wheel.

There have been nine RUSH Sprint Car events completed all-time at Sharon with six different winners. Chad Ruhlman is the only driver with multiple victories with four to his credit. Andy Feil, Brian Ruhlman, Brian Woodhall, Weaver, and Steve Pedley each have one feature win at Sharon to their credit.

Terry Bowser has been a huge supporter of racing throughout the region from driving “410” Sprint Cars to owning and sponsoring them. Bowser has also been responsible for supplying and hauling the red clay surface that’s revered at Sharon Speedway.

Terry Bowser Excavating is located in Kittanning, Pa. Terry Bowser Excavating has been in business for more than 34 years and handles residential and commercial needs for new homes, driveways, septic systems, pond building, land clearing, parking lots, and site prep. No matter what project you’re facing, Terry Bowser Excavating has the equipment and know-how to assist you efficiently and at an affordable rate. For more information, call 724-545-2681 or e-mail tbexcavating@gmail.com.

