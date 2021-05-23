Cottle Charges to POWRi WAR Victory at Charleston

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, Ill. (May 22, 2021) — Night Two of the ILLI-ANA Showdown featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would find many of the familiar night one faces mounting charges to the front of the pack as Shane Cottle was able to capitalize early and use throttle control on the low-line to grab the feature victory.

With an outstanding field of thirty POWRi WAR drivers making the trek to Charleston Speedway, early on-track excitement would find Colton Cottle, Trey Gropp, Aric Gentry, and Zach Daum wheel their way to heat race victories with Anthony Nicholson gaining the semi-feature win.

Earning the night’s High Point Qualifier Award would find the speedy Colton Cottle starting in the pole position as Joe B. Miller flaked his outside on the initial feature start. Separating themselves from the field in the opening lap would see Joe B. Miller seize the early lead with an immense pile-up occurring behind the leader on the second lap involving seven cars.

After the caution was cleared and the field was narrowed, Miller would again take the lead only to see Brandon Mattox mount a charge to the front off turn two taking the lead on lap four. Shane Cottle would follow Mattox to the front only to overtake and capture the lead on lap six.

With racing action hot and heavy a blanket could be thrown over the top six drivers as Shane Cottle maintained the racing advantage, Miller maintaining second, and the hard-charging Anthony Nicholson closing on the leading pair quickly.

As laps clicked off at a rapid pace, Shane Cottle would spread the field by nearly a four-second lead using the low-line and throttle control to perfection, never looking back to claim the feature win. Joe B. Miller and Anthony Nicholson would round out the podium finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Charleston Speedway for the final night of the ILLI-ANNA Showdown.

“This means a lot to me, winning at our home track, in front of a crowd like this, it’s hard not to be happy, we’re definitely going to be celebrating tonight,” said a thrilled Shane Cottle in front of a cheering Charleston crowd after displaying a proper clinic of celebratory doughnuts down the front-stretch.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, Illinois

Saturday May 22, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5C-Colten Cottle[3]

2. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[4]

3. 38-Chet Williams[2]

4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

5. 8-Justin Standridge[7]

6. 27X-Evan Mosley[5]

7. 7S-Sam Scott[6]

DNS: 73-Willie Tackitt

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 54-Trey Gropp[1]

2. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

3. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]

4. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]

5. 34-Sterling Cling[8]

6. 63-Broc Hunnell[2]

7. 8D-Terry Babb[5]

8. 27-Steve Thomas[7]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Aric Gentry[1]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

3. 74X-Shane Cottle[6]

4. 99-Korey Weyant[7]

5. 52F-Logan Faucon[3]

6. 98-Brandon Morin[5]

7. 4B-Donny Brackett[2]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 311-Zach Daum[1]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

3. 31M-Joe B Miller[7]

4. 114-Brent Moore[3]

5. 87-Kyle Stearns[5]

6. 17D-Dylan Moon[6]

7. 19-Joe Stewart[4]

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]

2. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]

3. 27X-Evan Mosley[6]

4. 7S-Sam Scott[9]

5. 27-Steve Thomas[13]

6. 8D-Terry Babb[10]

7. 87-Kyle Stearns[3]

8. 114-Brent Moore[1]

9. 63-Broc Hunnell[8]

10. 73-Willie Tackitt[14]

11. 17D-Dylan Moon[5]

12. 19-Joe Stewart[11]

DNS: 98-Brandon Morin

DNS: 4B-Donny Brackett

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 74X-Shane Cottle[7]

2. 31M-Joe B Miller[2]

3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[17]

4. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]

5. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]

6. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

7. 52F-Logan Faucon[18]

8. 54-Trey Gropp[8]

9. 38-Chet Williams[14]

10. 74-Xavier Doney[12]

11. 27X-Evan Mosley[19]

12. 91-Riley Kreisel[16]

13. 27-Steve Thomas[21]

14. 99-Korey Weyant[11]

15. 6-Mario Clouser[5]

16. 8D-Terry Babb[22]

17. 8-Justin Standridge[15]

18. 10-Aric Gentry[9]

19. 5C-Colten Cottle[1]

20. 311-Zach Daum[10]

21. 34-Sterling Cling[13]

22. 7S-Sam Scott[20]