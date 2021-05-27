16th USCS Annual Sprint Speedweek opener at Greenville Speedway on Friday

By Pete Walton

Greenville, MS – May 26, 2017 – Race fans get a holiday weekend pure shot of speed when the United Sprint Car Series (USCS) presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars headline Greenville Speedway’s USCS “Fast Friday” event this Friday night, May 28th at 7:30 p.m. The action-packed event is Round #1 of the 16th Annual USCS Sprint Speedweek presented by Hoosier Race Tires.

The event is expected to bring top winged sprint car drivers from at least eight states to the challenging ¼ mile high-banked black gumbo oval seeking a stop in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane. This will be race number eighteen of the 2021 and 25th Anniversary season for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour. The event awards USCS National and USCS Mid-South regional series championship points in addition to the USCS Sprint Speedweek mini-series points.

An action filled racing program awaits fans when things get kicked off on Friday night. The power packed USCS sprint car racing format will include test and tune hot laps followed by the evening’s first sprint car race, the Hoosier Tire Speed Dash that showcases the top six cars from the previous USCS main event in an edge-of-your-seat six-car, six-lap shootout. Next up will be qualifying heat races followed by Last Chance/B-Main race(s). The evening’s grand finale for the sprint cars will be the 30-lap USCS winged sprint car A-main event for the cars expected to reach speeds over 100 miles per hour at Greenville Speedway.

Two previous winners of USCS winged sprint car main events at Greenville Speedway are entered. Those include thirteen-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who won on the series second visit to Greenville Speedway in September of 2007 is also entered as are three-time Gumbo Nationals Sprint Car Champion, Tim Crawley from Benton, Arkansas and 2013 and 2014 Greenville Speedway USCS Additionally, another USCS past Champion Morgan Turpen from Somerville, Tennessee is entered. Also expected is 2017 and 2018 USCS National Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas.

Also entered is the current USCS National points leader, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio who was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2015. The 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi who won six-times in 2020 USCS competition s also entered. Dale Howard again leads the current (2021) USCS Mid-South region point standings. In addition to these drivers, a strong contingent of sprint car drivers from Arkansas. Mississippi, Tennessee and as far away as Florida and Texas are entered.

The busy racing program also includes the Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Models, CRUSA Late Model Sportsman and CRUSA Street Stocks plus Greenville Speedway’s Outlaw, Factory Stock and Hot Shots weekly racing stars as well competing for cash and glory on the Memorial Day holiday kickoff racing card.

For more info and directions to Greenville Speedway please visit www.greenvillespeedway.net On Friday pit gates open at 4:00pm with the general admission grandstands opening at 5:00pm and racing starts at 7:30pm. For USCS Sprint Car schedules, rules and info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.