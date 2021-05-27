Placerville Speedway brings the beef during Kings Meats Night on June 5th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…After taking Memorial Day weekend off Placerville Speedway is preparing to get back at it in grand fashion the following Saturday by hosting “Dads and Grads Night,” which also doubles as “Kings Meats Night” at the races on June 5th.

Each main event held during the evening will feature a “Race for the Meat” where the winner receives a complimentary Kings Meats Meat Box! Competing on “Dads and Grads/ Kings Meats Night” will be the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the traveling BCRA Lightning Sprints.

Not only will the race teams have an opportunity at going home with some meat, but race fans will also have a shot at winning some as well. The usual 50/50 raffle will be held at the event however, a second ticket will be drawn for the chance to win $200 in fresh meats courtesy of Kings Meats.

“We are delighted to have Kings Meats come on board to double the fun at Dads and Grads Night,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Kami Arnold. “Casey King and his company have been excellent partners of the speedway and their fresh meats have become a hit at the concession stand. The main event winners will be pretty happy on June 5th with a Kings Meats Meat Box up for grabs. For fans it’s the perfect night to purchase extra 50/50 raffle tickets as well with the secondary prize being $200 worth of fresh meat.”

Kings Meats is a retail butcher shop that dry ages its beef in house and is located at 787 Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs, California 95619. They are open from 10am-6pm Tuesday through Sunday. To learn more contact Kings Meats at (530) 497-5398 and visit their website at https://kingsmeats.net/

The pit gate will open at noon on Saturday June 5th, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow. Grandstand tickets for the event will go on sale Monday May 31st at 8am.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Dads and Grads Night/ Kings Meats Night

Saturday June 12: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | 30th Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Saturday June 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and Vintage Hard Tops | Carnett Clash