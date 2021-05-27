ROLLING THUNDER BOOK SIGNING AT THURSDAY’S SUMAR CLASSIC

From USAC

Terre Haute, Indiana (May 26, 2021)………Rolling Thunder authors Bob Mays, Richie Murray, Patrick Sullivan and John Mahoney will participate in a book signing of the newest hit racing reference dedicated to the history of the USAC Silver Crown series.

The book signing will take place from 5-6pm EDT on Thursday, May 27, by the USAC merchandise trailer in the midway behind the main grandstand at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track prior to the 2021 USAC Silver Crown season opener, which will take place later that night.

Rolling Thunder, the most comprehensive reference book ever produced on the USAC Silver Crown Series, has been printed and is now available at USAC’s merchandise trailer at each of the series’ National events.

With a foreword courtesy of the winningest driver in series history, five-time champion Kody Swanson, Rolling Thunder covers the tumultuous history of the USAC Silver Crown Series from its inception in 1971 through the 2020 season.

From the days of Al Unser, Mario Andretti and A. J. Foyt, through the glory days of Jack Hewitt, to the reign of Kody Swanson, the big cars have continued to capture the imagination of fans both young and old. Key moments, stories and memories amassed over the past 50 years are captured here in word and stunning images.

The 350-plus page hardcover book includes detailed season summaries and complete recaps for every race in addition to more than 350 pictures as seen through the lenses of several of auto racing’s finest photographers.

Furthermore, the histories of the USAC Silver Crown division’s racing counterparts are covered in the pages with a look back on the eras of the National Championship Racing Association (NCRA) and Premier Racing Association (PRA).

You can also order your copy of Rolling Thunder now at www.coastal181.com, at www.sprintcarstuff.com and at Fastrack Publishing.

You can also order Rolling Thunder now by check or cash through Fastrack Publishing for the price of $49.95, plus $9 shipping and handling. Nebraska residents should also include $3.50 for NE sales tax.

If ordering through Fastrack, please send your money to:

Fastrack Publishing

5220 North 10th St.

Lincoln NE 68521